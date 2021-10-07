Olympus Locker, Pre-Sale Launchpad, and NFT game

New York, NY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) More and more blockchain developers are looking into the Binance Smart Chain space. With low fees and hyperactive communities, BSC seems to be the perfect place to launch a decent startup. But is there a safe place to do it when so many platforms are getting hacked lately?

Olympus — an ecosystem of unique DeFi services, created specifically to support launching on Binance Smart Chain aims to be the safest and most transparent one.

Released on the 1st of July, Olympus is powered by an original dual BUSD-Reflect token with a buyback system and auto-liquidity generation. It is actively traded on Gate.io and available for swap at BogSwap - the leading BSC DEX aggregator.

Core Olympus products:

Olympus Liquidity Locker

BSC Presale Launchpad

Tokens Vesting Tool

Olympus Royale NFT Game

Liquidity Locking with Olympus

Liquidity locking is the easiest way to prevent project developers from rug pulling, so it is something that investors are willing to see in any solid launch. Therefore, liquidity locking gives the new tokens legitimacy and adds a solid layer of security.

Common issues with liquidity locking are that it comes with high costs and complex processes. However, Olympus introduced the next-generation liquidity lock platform to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The Locker of Ananke has plenty of unique features and is more affordable than any other BSC liquidity lockers.



BSC Launchpad — The Forge of Hephaestus

The Forge of Hephaestus platform is designed to be the safest Launchpad service on Binance Smart Chain, bringing risk-free purchase of newly launched tokens. It will enable promising projects to raise capital with full control of the process. Combined with the Liquidity Locker service it will create an even more transparent user experience.

Same as with the other tools, benefits for Olympus token holders are obvious - the more new BSC projects use the Launchpad, the more rewards will be distributed. All fees from the Launchpad will be reinvested back into Olympus.

Olympus Token Vesting Tool

Many of those who want to buy into IDOs on BSC right now are looking for even more protection of their holdings. There is always a risk that the team behind a new token may take advantage of the opportunity presented by unlocking the liquidity and dump all team tokens simultaneously.

Token Vesting Tool called Wheel of Khronos will let any project developers vest their tokens, lock them automatically, and cast them gradually over a set period of time.

Olympus Royale NFT Game

The next generation of NFT gamification is right around the corner. Offering unique game modes never seen before with a chance to win amazing rewards paid in both tokens and NFTs, Olympus Royale will completely innovate BSC decentralized gaming.

Photo Available: Olympus Royale NFT Game

The PvP Royale mode and PvE Adventure mode allow players to challenge multiple paths. The main goal of the game is to level up the character NFTs and become the ultimate God of Olympus.

Don’t miss the Olympus Royale NFT minting event, which will happen on 8th of October 2021!

