Aible Announces Collaboration with Intel to Accelerate Business Impact from Enterprise AI

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aible , a cloud-based enterprise AI solution provider, today announced a new collaboration with Intel to help enterprises fast-track benefits from AI. Aible was recently ranked highest for AutoML Use Case in 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report for Cloud AI Developer Services . This partnership, which includes engineering optimizations and an innovative benchmarking program, greatly enhances Aible’s ability to deliver rapid results to its enterprise customers.



“Aible is all about optimizing impact from every decision taken by end users. Intel is all about optimizing the delivery of machine learning on Intel architecture. This was an obvious collaboration for our organizations,” said Arijit Sengupta, founder and CEO of Aible.

Aible and Intel will launch a new AI benchmarking program at the 2021 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo on October 18-21 and at the Intel ON Innovation event on October 27-28.

Collaboration Delivers Enhanced Performance of AI Workloads on Intel Architecture

Aible’s AutoML platform helps enterprises measure and optimize the impact of their AI solutions to achieve business goals. The Intel and Aible collaboration will focus on utilizing the built-in AI acceleration of Intel Xeon Scalable processors to deliver peak performance and efficiencies from end to end across the machine learning lifecycle.

“With this collaboration with Intel, we’re excited that enterprises will be able to leverage the combined power of Aible’s AI automation and Intel’s superior architecture,” said Sengupta. “We automate and eliminate all of the data science and dev ops complexities, so end users will now be able to instantly see massive performance gains securely in their own cloud accounts.”

25 Customers to Be Selected for Immediate Impact AI Program with Intel

To kick-off the partnership, Aible and Intel will offer a unique AI benchmarking program at no cost to 25 selected customer participants.

“It’s important to show our customers that their investment in technology can produce positive economic impact and improved ROI,” said Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO - Enterprise Analytics & AI, Head of Strategy - Enterprise & Cloud, Data Platforms Group at Intel Corporation. “We’re bullish about our solution with Aible because of its focus on demonstrating the value of AI to the customer right from the first month.”

Enterprises can apply for the program at the Aible booth at the 2021 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo and at Intel ON, as well as on Aible’s website beginning today. Participants will be selected based on their use cases, data availability, industry, and other criteria.

Customer success story to be featured at Gartner and Intel Innovation Event

In addition, Aible will showcase the latest features of its industry-leading solution and a customer success story in a session titled “From Data to Growth with Aible—The #1 in Automated Machine Learning” at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo on Monday, October 18 at 11:40 a.m. PDT. Attendees will learn how the Strive Group used Aible to achieve a 20% improvement in week-over-week sales within 2 weeks.

“Aible gives us a real unique selling proposition and could be a massive revenue generator,” said Alistair Grant, Co-Founder and CEO of Strive. “We inserted the Aible lead scoring into our CRM system and within two days, there were rumors going around our company that accounts with higher Aible scoring were getting higher bookings. Within a week, Aible recommendations produced a 20% improvement over the previous week in positive outcomes.”

More:

