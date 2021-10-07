Rick Ross, Prolific Entrepreneur, Author, Rapper, Songwriter and Record Executive Will Be a Keynote Speaker at This Year's Black Men Talk Tech Unicorn Ambition Conference

MIAMI, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Men Talk Tech , a collective and conference series that supports emerging and elite Black tech entrepreneurs, officially announces this year's 3rd Annual Unicorn Ambition Conference. Black Men Talk Tech Unicorn Ambition Conference is the only national conference that focuses on providing support for the Black man tech founder. This year, one of the special guests is keynote speaker Rick Ross , a serial entrepreneur, rapper, songwriter, and bestselling author with an empire covering everything from fast-casual food, spirits, real estate, and music.

The Unicorn Ambition Conference is a national tech conference providing exposure and resources to Black tech founders who are building innovative companies and focused on massive growth or becoming the next "unicorn." Since its inception, the conference has highlighted Miami and South Florida as an emerging tech hub, especially for the Black community. This year's 3rd annual conference will be a hybrid event on October 21, over the Hop.in virtual platform, with supporting in-person events in Miami before and after the conference programming.

Rick Ross added to his list of bestsellers with the recent release of The Perfect Day to Boss Up, which debuted on bestseller lists all around the country, including the prestigious New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists.

"We are elated to have mogul Rick Ross as a featured keynote speaker," says Boris Moyston, one of the co-founders of Black Men Talk Tech. "Looking forward to his insights about how he chooses his tech investments and advice for entrepreneurs that will surely benefit our attendees."

:BLACKPRINT at Meredith Corporation is sponsoring the Rick Ross Keynote.

:BLACKPRINT has joined as a media sponsor of this year's Unicorn Ambition Conference and represents the Black voice of Meredith Corporation - home to brands like PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure and more.

Deleon, Crown Royal and Johnnie Walker are the official spirit sponsors for the Black Men Talk Tech Unicorn Ambition Conference Welcome Mixer. Additional sponsors of this year's Unicorn Ambition Conference include JP Morgan Chase, Balsamiq, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, MorganStanley, Pitchbook, The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation (SMHF), and Intuit.

About Black Men Talk Tech:

Black Men Talk Tech is a tech collective and conference series that supports emerging and elite Black tech entrepreneurs. Despite the many successes of Black men in the tech industry, Black men are still underrepresented as founders. Black Men Talk Tech is fixing that problem by creating an authentic ecosystem for Black men who are scaling their startups to Unicorn status.

