The Japan crane market size will be valued at USD 20.4 billion and to reach volume of 11187 units by 2027

4 billion and to reach volume of 11187 units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.25% by volume during 2021-2027



The Japanese government started investing in digital technology which will help to transform the construction industry across Japan. All the countries are focusing on infrastructure development for increasing their economic activities post COVID-19 and Japan being the fourth largest exporter of cranes in the world that will have tremendous. The rise of infrastructure investment and the mining sector will have a positive impact on the demand for cranes in the Japanese market.



JAPAN CRANE MARKET OUTLOOK



• In 2021, Japan crane market reached volume of 9233 units and is expected to reach 11187 units by 2026.

• The mobile crane had the highest market share in 2020. The increase in government investments in various infrastructure development projects such as the redevelopment of Shibuya, Taranomon, new Shinagawa station will increase the demand for mobile Cranes and hoists market in Japan.

• The rise of infrastructure investment and the mining sector will positively impact the demand for cranes in Japan.

• The rise of technological advancement in the construction industry will drive demand for customize automated cranes.

• The demand for mobile cranes is largely driven to address high-end works for urban and infrastructure development.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT



• Increasing urban infrastructure development and high growth in tourism is further expected to propel the demand for cranes.

• The Japan crane industry is expected to show an incremental growth of 2,138 units during the period (2020- 2027).

• The demand for mini/compact cranes is expected to further increase in the coming years.

• Japan’s crane lifting capacity of 20 tons-100 tons market revenue is expected to reach USD 7,823 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.80%.



The report considers the present scenario of the Japan crane market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the France crane market.



JAPAN CRANE MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The mobile crane industry in Japan by value is expected to reach USD 9,465.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.89%.

• The demand for crawler cranes is largely driven due to increased investment in both commercial buildings and oil & gas extraction projects.

• Truck-mounted cranes are used for loading and moving equipment on the job site. Japan truck mounted crane industry is expected to reach 1,049 units by 2027.

• Japan’s crane industry by industrial is expected to reach USD 4,701 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.36%.



Market Segmentation by Crane Type

• Mobile Crane

o Crawler Cranes

o Rough Terrain Cranes

o All-Terrain Cranes

o Truck Mounted Cranes

o Others

• Fixed Cranes

o Overhead Cranes

o Tower Cranes



Market Segmentation by Application

• Construction

• Mining

• Transport/Port

• Manufacturing

• Others



Market Segmentation by Gross Power

• Less than 20 Tons

• 20-100 Tons

• 101-200 Tons

• Greater than 200 Tons



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Major Japanese manufacturers have a broad presence in major regions, with extensive dealer networks and sales support. Japan is an export-oriented country. Japan manufacturers cranes and exports them across the globe. One of the key vendors, Tadano, manufactures construction cranes, truck loader cranes, and aerial work platforms worldwide. The company focuses on technology and quality innovations by creating a global R&D cooperation network and opening R&D centers.



Key Vendors

• Tadano

• Manitex International, Inc.

• Manitowoc

• SANY

• Kobelco Construction Machinery (Japan)

• Konecranes

• Liebherr

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

• Terex Corporation

• Cargotec



Other Prominent vendors

• American Crane & Equipment Corp. (ACE)

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry

• Broderson Manufacturing Corp

• Link-Belt Cranes

• Kato Works



Distributors:

• Toyo Hoist Co. Ltd.

• Tokyo Julki Co. ltd.

• Ohya Corporation



