SimpleHealth Names Lisa Czanko, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer





NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleHealth , a nationally recognized telehealth provider of reproductive wellness, today announced it has appointed Lisa Czanko, MD, MPH as its Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Dr. Czanko will oversee the clinical direction of SimpleHealth’s doctor network and related consultations, and offer expert insight on providing patients with an optimal medical experience. She will report to Carrie SiuButt, CEO, and will serve on the Senior Management Team.

“As a board certified internist with extensive experience developing digitally-enabled healthcare solutions, Dr. Czanko’s addition to the management team at SimpleHealth will provide critical support in advancing our programs, “ said Carrie SiuButt. “Her vision for guiding our network of doctors, proven leadership in digital health activities, and passion for providing care for the underserved, will strengthen our clinical efforts and support the progress of our product pipeline.”

“SimpleHealth has a dedicated team of doctors focused on developing innovative solutions to the challenges faced by patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare system, and I’m honored to now be a part of it,” said Dr. Czanko. “I’m confident that through the medical expertise of our team, we’ll be able to achieve crucial goals of increasing healthcare access, reducing cost, and improving the quality of care for all, especially within underserved communities.”

Dr. Czanko earned her undergraduate degree with honors from the University of Chicago. She then went on to complete her M.D. from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons followed by her internal medicine residency at Stanford University Hospital and Clinics. Additionally, she holds a Master of Public Health in Health Management from Harvard University School of Public Health. Dr. Czanko has over a decade of clinical experience in academic medical centers in New York and Boston, most recently at Massachusetts General Hospital where she also served as an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

About SimpleHealth

Founded in 2018 and based in New York City, SimpleHealth makes reproductive wellness simple! Operating in 32 states and growing, SimpleHealth is a nationally recognized telehealth provider of reproductive wellness, offering birth control, herpes and cold sore treatment, and over-the-counter supplements. Simple Health's mission is to be the #1 reproductive wellness provider, giving access to those who otherwise wouldn't be able to find reproductive care in a convenient and affordable way.

