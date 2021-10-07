CrimeDoor Reinvents the Missing Person Poster for 21st-Century Mobile User and Partners With Non-Profit, the DoeNetwork

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrimeDoor , the award-winning true crime news app, has created a new, visually powerful way to raise public awareness around unresolved cases that leave families devastated. The startup tech platform, which has ranked as high as number four in the Apple App store for news, uses groundbreaking technology to create Augmented Reality 3D posters that deliver critical information for the true crime community to try and help solve cases. This innovative approach will push out missing person and unsolved murder case content to masses like never before.

With the simple click of a link from their mobile devices, users will have a 3D AR poster available right in their living room or space, with all the pertinent information for the case on display. There's also an option to then "Learn More," which connects directly to the CrimeDoor app for additional free content, including any press articles, podcasts, and relevant media curated in one place on the case to date.

The first Missing Person posters to debut on CrimeDoor will include Lauren Cho and Daniel Robinson, missing since June. There will also be a "Wanted" poster featuring the information for Brian Laundrie, who is currently a fugitive in the Gabby Petito case, and for future cases where law enforcement is seeking an arrest.

"Over the last few decades, there has been very little innovation in terms of the traditional missing person flyers, AMBER alerts or similar ways of alerting the public and requesting help. This innovation speaks to the current mobile user by creating an interactive and immediate way of creating awareness while delivering detailed information to the public. With the advancements in technology in nearly every area, it was time for someone to take the lead in crime," said CrimeDoor co-founder Lauren Mandt.

Current AR posters that will debut imminently in CrimeDoor include the following

(links to be viewed on a mobile device):

Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old woman missing from Yucca Valley, California, since June 28: https://share.crimedoor.com/poster/8iqfyYQxTg9MEsOhg9hE

Daniel Robinson, 24-year-old male missing from Buckeye, Arizona, since June 23: https://share.crimedoor.com/poster/O70mWeT9pZFmEEHcZ3Ro

Isabella "Ariel" Kalua, 6-year-old girl missing from Waimānalo, Hawaii, since Sept. 12: https://share.crimedoor.com/poster/nPGnEMXwdTRjuM1Oaw4F

Na'Siyah McPhaul, 11-year-old girl missing from Baltimore, Maryland, since Aug. 29: https://share.crimedoor.com/poster/5NpgAuRrdB6r0ZAcxHlB

Jade Maybury, 25-year-old missing man from Morriset, New South Wales, Australia, since Sept. 8: https://share.crimedoor.com/poster/71Y3kszJ1uIPCFMdjvL5

Brian Laundrie, who is currently a fugitive in the Gabby Petito case: https://share.crimedoor.com/poster/ntdFt1R2wyB3dQUnYHZP

Additional AR posters to be added each day

In addition, CrimeDoor is announcing an official partnership with the non-profit organization, the DoeNetwork . The DoeNetwork is a 100% volunteer organization devoted to assisting investigating agencies in bringing closure to national and international cold cases concerning missing and unidentified persons.

"The DoeNetwork decided to partner with CrimeDoor to help amplify our mission of being a voice for the voiceless and seeking justice for victims and their families," says Todd Matthews, Program Director, Media & Public Relations Liaison at the DoeNetwork. "Using their technology will help us solve cold cases for families seeking answers."

CrimeDoor will help by providing additional exposure to cases and by utilizing Augmented Reality 3D technology to find credible potential matches between missing and unidentified persons so that the DoeNetwork can provide all relevant information to the appropriate investigating agencies.

"CrimeDoor is humbled and proud to utilize our 3D Augmented Reality technology to help drive awareness to current cases and highlight lesser-known, often overlooked cases. We are hopeful that our new partnership with the DoeNetwork will also help bring in tips to solve cold cases and give a voice to crime victims who are no longer able to advocate for themselves," said Neil Mandt, co-founder of CrimeDoor.

CrimeDoor has been vetted by both police officers and FBI agents as a way where users can aid in solving open cases. CrimeDoor provides high-quality content and information about crimes that offer the public a chilling and factual view of each crime scene.

About CrimeDoor:

CrimeDoor launched in 2020 as the one-stop location for true crime that contains thousands of hours of relevant videos, articles, photos, podcasts, and case evidence of murder, missing persons, historical deaths, and mysterious death cases from around the world in one centralized location. Additionally, CrimeDoor utilizes the most advanced Augmented Reality 3D experiences that allow users to virtually enter into natural true crime scenes by using a mobile phone or tablet on command. Created by entertainment veterans Neil and Lauren Mandt, CrimeDoor's convergence of 2D content and innovative immersive media technology creates a new kind of storytelling for fans of true crime and is a reimagination of the news industry. Follow CrimeDoor on social media: TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube .

About DoeNetwork:

The DoeNetwork is a volunteer organization devoted to assisting law enforcement in solving cold cases concerning unexplained disappearances and unidentified victims from North America, Australia, and Europe. It is our mission to give the nameless back their names and return the missing to their families. We hope to accomplish this mission in three ways: by giving the cases exposure on our website; by having our volunteers search for clues on these cases as well as making possible matches between missing and unidentified persons; and, lastly, through attempting to get media exposure for these cases that need and deserve it. We cooperate with several missing persons, law enforcement agencies, and medical examiners and strive to work with more in the future.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Woo

Press Pass LA PR + Social for CrimeDoor

Tiffany@PressPassLA.com

‪(310) 817-0230‬

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment