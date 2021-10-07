New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global COVID-19 Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW
This figure is expected to increase to 81% by the year 2022. The rapid vaccination programmes launched around the world has led to millions of people being fully vaccinated, particularly in developed nations. With the rise in vaccination rates, measures designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 like mask mandates and capacity limits have been relaxed. The subsequent relaxation strengthened consumer confidence and allowed economic activity to return to normalcy. However, with the Covid-19 virus rapidly mutating, new variants have emerged in many parts of the world, posing a threat of potential future waves. These new variants are more deadly than the original virus, more easily transmissible and can impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Viruses naturally change over time through the process of mutation. Among the thousands of variants currently circulating around the world, Delta (B.1.617.2), Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), and Gamma (P.1) have emerged as variants of concern, and the reason behind subsequent spike in infections. These variants were first identified in India, the UK, South Africa, and Brazil respectively. The high number of Covid-19 cases also increases the risk of virus mutations, leading to the emergence of new variants. The spread of the Delta variant has forced some countries to step up their vaccination campaigns and bring back curbs on businesses, activity and travel.
Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer stand out not only as frontrunners but also as being more protective against newer variants. mRNA vaccine although never been licensed for use in humans before, is now being approved in the fight against COVID-19 largely because of the speed at which these vaccines can be produced. mRNA vaccines work by introducing a part of mRNA that reacts to the viral protein. It accelerates production of antibodies and trains the immune system to recognize the virus in the future, thereby offering protection. Beyond Covid-19, mRNA vaccines also hold promise for combatting cancer and infectious diseases, such as malaria and flu. Early animal testing has shown that mRNA vaccines demonstrates efficacy against viruses such as influenza, Zika and rabies. mRNA-based vaccine technology is the most preferred platform for developing a vaccine for COVID-19 in part because it offers some advantages in the pace of development, high potency, and potential for low-cost manufacture.
After a sharp drop in cases throughout the first half of the year, cases began to spike again as the Delta variant took over. This variant now accounts for the vast majority of new infections. To a certain extent, current vaccines have been shown to work against mutants. They provide protection against developing severe disease, hospitalization and death due to the variants. This in turn has prompted vaccine makers to pursue booster shots. The leading vaccine makers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca announced plans to pursue development of booster shots to address the emerging threat of new virus variants. The booster shot will be essential to keep the immune system to the optimum level. A number of wealthy countries like the US, Germany and Israel are considering booster shots to increase protection against Covid-19. Germany is expected to roll out booster shots in September to vulnerable individuals such as pensioners and people with weak immune systems. mRNA-vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna will be offered as booster shots, regardless of the vaccine administered previously.
In India, Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covaxin, received regulator`s approval for conducting trials for a third shot that will be administered as a booster dose. While a booster dose is typically an exact replica of the initial vaccine, it can also be tweaked. Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer are working on variant-specific booster shots. Recently, Moderna announced positive initial data from its ongoing phase 2 study. The data revealed that the booster dose increased neutralizing antibody responses against the original virus as well as B.1.351 and P.1, in previously vaccinated individuals. Studies suggest that a third dose can boost also antibodies in the blood of some immunocompromised patients. Despite being fully vaccinated, people with weak immune systems may not have strong defense against new variants. With Covid-19 cases on the rise, millions of cancer patients undergoing treatment, organ transplant recipients and others are still susceptible to severe Covid-19. In response, Israel is administering third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised people, including those who have had heart, lung, kidney or liver transplants and cancer patients receiving chemotherapy.
Despite the fewer cases of Covid-19 in pediatric populations and adolescents, vaccinating young children and teenagers is crucial to significantly slow the spread of Covid-19 and achieve herd immunity. Young children and particularly adolescents can play a significant role in coronavirus transmission. Studies are underway evaluating vaccine safety for younger children in various countries. Vaccination will allow children to return to in-person teaching safely and ease the burden on parents. Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for ages 12 and older in the US, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Philippines, Japan, New Zealand, Dubai, UK, and few EU countries. Moderna is seeking approval for teens as young as 12 in the US, Canada and EU. Another mRNA vaccine maker, Novavax is expected to start clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of its vaccine on children, while China has already approved Sinovac`s vaccine for emergency use in children as young as three. India vaccine makers such as Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Zydus Cadila have either initiated clinical trials or are in the process of doing so for their Covid-19 vaccine for children. Young teenagers with chronic health problems such as diabetes, severe asthma, obesity and chronic cardiac disease; compromised immune systems, and those who have organ transplants are more likely to be at risk of severe Covid-19 disease. Australia and the UK authorized the use of Pfizer`s Covid-19 vaccine for vulnerable children aged between 12 and 15 years old, as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply. So far, data from clinical trials suggest that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe in adolescents. With this in mind, Pfizer and Moderna have moved on to carrying out clinical trials in children as young as 5 years old. The vaccination of vulnerable populations will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the pandemic control and serve as a catalyst to promote rapid economic recovery.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT - A GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where Is The World Economy Headed in 2021?
Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative
Dosing Interval Adjustment to Expand Coverage
Global COVID-19 Vaccine Inequity
Impact of Vaccine Inequity on the Labor Market
Emergency Use Approvals (EUAs) Dry Up in Developed Markets
Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on July 26,
2021
EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Cases in the US by State: As on July 26, 2021
THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS
Emergence of Delta Variant Sparks New Wave of Infections
Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?
E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers
Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries
California Strain Emerges to be more Contagious and Deadly
Is COVID-19 Virus Increasingly Resorting to Mutation to
Outsmart Vaccines?
Less Effectiveness of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against South African
Variant Leads to its Halt
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of
Efficacy against South African Variant
US Government Unveils Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan to
Maximize Vaccine Protection Against Emerging Variants
Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Booster Covid-19 Shot to Provide
Variant Protection
Moderna?s Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical
Study
AstraZeneca Plans to Adapt Covid-19 Vaccine against New
Emerging Variants
Sinovac Vaccines Against Mutated Variants of Coronavirus to be
Produced in 10 Weeks
AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT
EXHIBIT 3: Roll-out Timeline of Select Frontrunners
COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details
EXHIBIT 4: Production Capacity by Company for Frontrunners in
Millions of Doses for 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details
Pfizer/BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First
Authorization
UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s
Vaccine
After UK, Pfizer?s Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU
Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to Support Covid-
19 Vaccine Production
After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA
Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US
AstraZeneca?s Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval
J&J?s Single Shot Vaccination Resumes After Temporary Suspension
Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine
A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson’s Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis
Moderna or Pfizer
Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020
Russia?s Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60
China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine
from Sinopharm
WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use
China Issues License for Vaccine Production to Overseas Partners
Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac?s CoronaVac
AstraZeneca?s Covishield and Bharat Biotech?s Covaxin Receive
Emergency Use Approval in India
Sanofi Starts Trials of Second Vaccine on February 2021 after
Disappointing Results of the First Vaccine
CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine
Novavax Experiences Further Approval Delays To Produce Covid-19
Vaccine
Novavax Begins Crossover Arms for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in UK
and South Africa
VARIOUS COVID-19 VACCINES UNDER CLINICAL TRIALS
EXHIBIT 5: COVID-19 VACCINES UNDER DEVELOPMENT
EXHIBIT 6: COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Human Clinical Trials
EXHIBIT 7: Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology
EXHIBIT 8: Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies
mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE
mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies
RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks
Key Challenges
mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer
Efforts to Target New Application Areas
MARKET DYNAMICS
COVID-19 Vaccine Approvals Shift All Eyes toward Pre-Order and
Distribution Statistics
EXHIBIT 9: Select Major COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Millions)
Contracts by Various Countries for 2020-2021
Emergence of Novel Disease Variants Likely to Spell Need for
Booster Shots
mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants
Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine May Require Third Dose,
Companies Seek Approval
J&J Vaccine May Need a Booster Dose
Longer Interval between the Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to
Boost Antibody Levels
Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra
Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue
Vaccine Passports - The New Concept for Travel and Premises
Access Permission
Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All
EXHIBIT 10: Funding Deals for COVID-19 Vaccine R&D: 2020 & 2021
Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine
Production
EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Deals Worldwide - Jan 2020 to May 2021
GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
EXHIBIT 12: Global Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-
Pacific (India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil,
Mexico, Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Percentage of Individuals
Vaccinated for 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 13: European Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy,
Russia, Spain, and Rest of European Markets - Independent
Analysis of Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated for 2020
through 2025
EXHIBIT 14: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In
Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/
Country - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific:
(India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil,
Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa
Markets
EXHIBIT 15: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and
Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and
Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for
Years 2021 & 2025
EXHIBIT 16: World Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin
America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle
East, and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Doses in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 17: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and
Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and
Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for
Years 2021 & 2025
VACCINES FOR KIDS
Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts
Existent Covid-19 Vaccines for Children
Precautions to be taken by the Children infected with Covid-19
FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15
Years Age (May, 2021)
Pfizer Aims to Obtain Vaccine Approval for Kids Aged 5-11 Years
by Fall, 2021
Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12
Years (March, 2021)
Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on
Children over Perceived Safety Concerns
COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17
in EU
EXHIBIT 18: World COVID-19 Vaccines for Under-18 Age Group by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-
Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America:
(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Doses in
Millions for Years 2021 through 2025
EXHIBIT 19: World COVID-19 Vaccines for Under-18 Age Group by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and
Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and
Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for
Years 2021 & 2025
REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
THE UNITED STATES
Market Analysis
Current Vaccine Scenario
New Delta Variant Cases Cause Concern
US Buys Additional 200 Doses of Pfizer Vaccines for Children
and Booster Shots
US FDA Gives Nod to Pfizer and Moderna?s Vaccine
US Government Unveils Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan to
Maximize Vaccine Protection against Emerging Variants
Moderna Supplies 100 Million Additional Vaccine Doses to the US
Government
Lonza Announces Plans to Double Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Output
in Switzerland
US Regulators Give Nod to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for
Ages 12 to 15
Federal Health Agencies End Temporary Pause of J&J?s Covid-19
Vaccine Use
Positive Safety Review Prompts Walmart to Restart Johnson &
Johnson COVID-19 Vaccinations
Sanofi Joins Hands with Moderna to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines
for Global Supply
The ?Operation Warp Speed? Program Expedites Vaccine Development
EXHIBIT 20: US Government Deals with Vaccine Developers
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines
Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years 2020
through 2025
EXHIBIT 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines
Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2025
CANADA
Market Analysis
Vaccination Gathers Steam Across Canada
Canada Grants Approval to Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shot for Use in
Children in 12-15 Years Age Group
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 24: Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2025
JAPAN
Market Analysis
Slow Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines in Japan
Japan Ropes in Armed Forces to Expedite Vaccinations
Slow Vaccination Rates Affect Olympics
Vaccine Passports
Japan Inks Deal with Pfizer to Secure 50 Million Additional
Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Japan Pushes Shipments of Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate
Elderly
Coronavirus Vaccination Drive Timeline in Japan
Takeda Obtains Approval for Moderna?s Vaccine
AnGes Fast Tracks COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program for 2021
Rollout
Japan Commences Production of AstraZeneca?s Vaccine
VLP Therapeutics Plans to Commence Clinical Trials for Low-Dose
COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 25: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 26: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2025
CHINA
Market Analysis
Chinese Vaccine Development Scenario
China Reaches Milestone of Administering over Billion Covid-19
Vaccine Doses
Vaccine Candidates in China
WHO Recognizes Sinopharm?s COVID-19 Jab as Effective & Safe
Chinese Regulator Gives Nod to COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinovac
Life Sciences
China Approves Sinopharm?s Vaccine
BioNTech?s Shot to Become First Western COVID-19 Vaccine to
Secure Authorization in China
Countries Relying on the Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines
Trials Indicate Neutralizing Effect of Chinese COVID-19
Vaccines on South African & UK Variants
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 27: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 28: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2025
EUROPE
EU Urges Nations to Focus on COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing & Export
to Beat the Pandemic (May, 2021)
COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Gathers Pace in Europe after Initial Glitch
EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine
EU Obtains 1.8 Billion Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
European Agency Makes Changes to Ramp Up Supply & Manufacturing
Capacity of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and
Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU
Europe?s Horizon 2020
EU Demands Delivery of 120 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from
AstraZeneca
EU?s Assessment Prompts Spain to Restart Use of Oxford-
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson to Resume Shipment of Janssen COVID-19
Vaccine to Europe
Apparent Side-Effects Prompt Denmark to Extend Suspension of
Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Market Analysis
UNITED KINGDOM
Vaccine Passport
UK Wins COVID-19 Vaccine Race with Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech
Vaccine
Vaccine Distribution Challenges
The UK Approves AstraZeneca?s Vaccine
Oxford-AstraZeneca?s COVID-19 Vaccine in the form of Nasal
Spray, to be Tested Soon (March, 2021)
Moderna Modifies Supply Contract with UK to Deliver Additional
Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
UK?s Independent Vaccine Deals
GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for
Distribution within UK
FRANCE
France Embarks on Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Free to Citizens
France Suggests mRNA Vaccines for Second Coronavirus Shot After
AstraZeneca?s First Shot
GERMANY
Germany Readies COVID-19 Vaccine Centers
Germany Allows the Use of J&J Vaccine
SPAIN
Spain Prioritizes Frontline Healthcare Providers for
Immunization Policy
Spain to Donate Vaccines to Latin America and Caribbean
ITALY
Italy Plans to Produce mRNA Vaccines Domestically
RUSSIA
Gamaleya Institute?s Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Show Promise with
92% Efficacy
CanSino Obtains Approval for Phase III Trial of COVID-19
Vaccine in Russia
NORWAY
Norway Bans AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 29: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through
2025
EXHIBIT 30: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of
European Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
EXHIBIT 31: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent
Analysis of Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 32: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of
European Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
INDIA
Second Wave of Covid-19 in India Attributed to Delta Variant
Indian Government Initiates COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
India Makes Notable Contribution in Production of Vaccines
AstraZeneca?s Covishield Receives Emergency Use Approval in India
EXHIBIT 33: Introduction of COVID-19 Vaccine in Priority Group:
India
Spike in New Cases Coerces India to Briefly Suspend Export of
Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin Gets Approval
Bharat Biotech Obtains Government Financial Backing to Ramp up
Production of Covaxin
Panacea Biotec Obtains DCGI`s nod for Manufacturing Sputnik V
vaccine
Bharat Biotech & SII on Capacity Expansion Mode
Trial Indicates Decent Efficacy of Covaxin against B.1.617
Variant of COVID-19
IIL Partners with Bharat Biotech to Produce Active Drug
Substance for Covaxin
J&J Vaccine to Be Available in India by Fourth Quarter of 2021
Talks On to Obtain Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to India
Novavax?s Clinical Trials for Corovax COVID-19 Vaccine in India
Holds High Relevance
Dr Reddy`s Rolls out Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine in India
Delayed Launch of Corovax in India
Pfizer Looks Forward to Make its COVID-19 Vaccine Available in
India
DCGI Approves Phase 2 and 3 Clinical Trials of COVAXIN on
Children Aged 2 to 18 Years
Cipla to Import Moderna?s COVID-19 Vaccine to India
Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Less Effective against COVID-19 Mutant
Found in India
Sanofi, GSK Obtains Approval to Conduct Phase 3 trial of their
Covid-19 vaccine in India
Covid-19 Vaccines for Children to be Available by September
Second Dose of Covaxin for Kids aged 2-6 years Being Provided
by July end
Zydus? Covid-19 Vaccine to be Provided for kids by the end of July
AUSTRALIA
Australia to Invest On Novel Coronavirus Vaccines for Wider Region
NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand Acquires Ultra-Cold Freezers to Store Pfizer?s
COVID-19 Vaccine
SOUTH KOREA
With the Spread of Delta Plus Variant, Fresh Covid Cases
Witness a Sharp Increase
South Korea Extends its Vaccination Programme to the Workers of
Electronics and Chip Manufacturing Industries
J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Receives Approval in South Korea
INDONESIA
Indonesia Negotiates Additional COVID-19 Vaccines from China
and GAVI
Indonesia Gets First Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine from
China?s Sinovac
Chinese Vaccine Sinovac Allowed for Use in Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh but restricted in Malaysia
BANGLADESH
Serum Institute of India to Offer 3 Crore Doses of COVID-19
Vaccine to Bangladesh
MYANMAR
China Meets Myanmar?s Requirements
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 34: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, New Zealand,
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 35: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Million Doses for Australia, India, New Zealand, and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
EXHIBIT 36: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - India, and Rest of Asia-
Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Dollar Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 37: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar
Sales for Australia, India, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-
Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
THE MIDDLE EAST
Market Analysis
BAHRAIN
Bahrain Becomes the Second Country to Offer Emergency Use
Approval to Pfizer?s Vaccine
Sinopharm?s Vaccine Doses Reach Bahrain
SAUDI ARABIA
COVID-19 Vaccine Production in the UAE
IRAN
Iran Procures Vaccine Doses
AFGHANISTAN
Afghanistan to Procure COVID-19 Vaccines
TURKEY
COVID-19 Vaccines in Turkey
ISRAEL
Israel Reimposes Restrictions
COVID-19 Vaccines for Israel
SYRIA
Syria Obtains AstraZeneca Vaccines, the first for the Country
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 38: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for
the Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 39: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
AFRICA
Market Analysis
UNICEF Enters into Agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica for
Supply of Vaccine to African Union
Relief for Countries in Africa that Finally Receive Vaccine
Shipment as Third Wave Creates Havoc
Takeaways from Covid-19 Vaccine Program in Africa
SOUTH AFRICA
Approach of South Africa towards Covid-19 Vaccination Program
New Virus Variant in South Africa Creates a Challenge
South Africa Halts AstraZeneca?s Vaccination
Highly Infectious COVID-19 Variant Spurs Countries to Impose
Travel Ban from South Africa
South Africa: The First Country in Africa to Start Vaccine
Clinical Trial
South Africa to Resume J&J Jab Vaccination
Aspen to Manufacture Johnson & Johnson?s COVID-19 Vaccine in
South Africa
China to Deliver Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa for Free
CEPI Identifies Biovac Institute as Potential Manufacturer in
South Africa
EGYPT
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 40: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 41: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns Launched in Latin American
Countries
BRAZIL
Brazil Signs Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses from
Pfizer/BioNTech
Brazilian Town Serrana Beats COVID-19 with China`s Sinovac Vaccine
Brazil, Turkey Announce Vaccination Plans for Chinese Vaccine
GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for
Distribution within UK
Brazil Blocks Import of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine over
Efficacy & Safety Concerns
Covaxin Clinical Trial?s Stopped in Brazil but Supply Continued
in India
MEXICO
Mexico?s Cofepris Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19
Vaccine
ARGENTINA
Argentina Secures 22 Million Doses of AstraZeneca?s COVID-19
Vaccine
CHILE AND PERU
Chile, Peru Approve Clinical Trials for AstraZeneca?s COVID-19
Vaccine
Chile Struggles with Escalating Cases of COVID-19 despite
Massive Rollout of Vaccine
CanSinoBIO Secures Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19
Vaccine in Chile
MEXICO
Tulane University, Children?s Hospital Launch Moderna Covid-19
Vaccine Trial for Children
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 42: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest
of Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 43: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Million Doses for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American
Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
EXHIBIT 44: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest
of Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Dollar
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 45: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar
Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets
for Years 2020 & 2025
FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS
Moderna, Inc. (USA)
Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)
AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)
China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)
Novavax, Inc. (USA)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)
Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)
INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES
The Most Extensive Vaccine Program in the History of Mankind Is
Upon Us
Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine Nationalism to Hamper Equitable Distribution of Vaccines
COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19
Vaccine
COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19
Vaccines
African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely
Access to Successful Vaccines
COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)
World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Capability
Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand
Technology Transfer and Other Payments
KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
Inactivated Vaccines
Inactivated Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on
July 27, 2021
Protein-Subunit Vaccines
Protein-Subunit Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development:
As on July 27, 2021
Non-Replicating Viral-Vector
Non-Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine in Preclinical
Development: As on May 14th, 2021
Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical
Development: As on May 14th, 2021
Nucleic Acid Vaccines
RNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on July 27, 2021
DNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on July 27, 2021
Replicating Bacteria Vector
Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)
Live Attenuated Virus Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on
July 27, 2021
Live Attenuated Bacterial Vector Candidate in Preclinical
Studies: As on May 14th, 2021
Virus-like Particle Vaccines
Virus-like Particles (VLP) Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical
Development: As on May 14th, 2021
WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS
SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE MARKET: 2021
III. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 348
