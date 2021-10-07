New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global COVID-19 Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW

This figure is expected to increase to 81% by the year 2022. The rapid vaccination programmes launched around the world has led to millions of people being fully vaccinated, particularly in developed nations. With the rise in vaccination rates, measures designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 like mask mandates and capacity limits have been relaxed. The subsequent relaxation strengthened consumer confidence and allowed economic activity to return to normalcy. However, with the Covid-19 virus rapidly mutating, new variants have emerged in many parts of the world, posing a threat of potential future waves. These new variants are more deadly than the original virus, more easily transmissible and can impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Viruses naturally change over time through the process of mutation. Among the thousands of variants currently circulating around the world, Delta (B.1.617.2), Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), and Gamma (P.1) have emerged as variants of concern, and the reason behind subsequent spike in infections. These variants were first identified in India, the UK, South Africa, and Brazil respectively. The high number of Covid-19 cases also increases the risk of virus mutations, leading to the emergence of new variants. The spread of the Delta variant has forced some countries to step up their vaccination campaigns and bring back curbs on businesses, activity and travel.



Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer stand out not only as frontrunners but also as being more protective against newer variants. mRNA vaccine although never been licensed for use in humans before, is now being approved in the fight against COVID-19 largely because of the speed at which these vaccines can be produced. mRNA vaccines work by introducing a part of mRNA that reacts to the viral protein. It accelerates production of antibodies and trains the immune system to recognize the virus in the future, thereby offering protection. Beyond Covid-19, mRNA vaccines also hold promise for combatting cancer and infectious diseases, such as malaria and flu. Early animal testing has shown that mRNA vaccines demonstrates efficacy against viruses such as influenza, Zika and rabies. mRNA-based vaccine technology is the most preferred platform for developing a vaccine for COVID-19 in part because it offers some advantages in the pace of development, high potency, and potential for low-cost manufacture.



After a sharp drop in cases throughout the first half of the year, cases began to spike again as the Delta variant took over. This variant now accounts for the vast majority of new infections. To a certain extent, current vaccines have been shown to work against mutants. They provide protection against developing severe disease, hospitalization and death due to the variants. This in turn has prompted vaccine makers to pursue booster shots. The leading vaccine makers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca announced plans to pursue development of booster shots to address the emerging threat of new virus variants. The booster shot will be essential to keep the immune system to the optimum level. A number of wealthy countries like the US, Germany and Israel are considering booster shots to increase protection against Covid-19. Germany is expected to roll out booster shots in September to vulnerable individuals such as pensioners and people with weak immune systems. mRNA-vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna will be offered as booster shots, regardless of the vaccine administered previously.



In India, Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covaxin, received regulator`s approval for conducting trials for a third shot that will be administered as a booster dose. While a booster dose is typically an exact replica of the initial vaccine, it can also be tweaked. Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer are working on variant-specific booster shots. Recently, Moderna announced positive initial data from its ongoing phase 2 study. The data revealed that the booster dose increased neutralizing antibody responses against the original virus as well as B.1.351 and P.1, in previously vaccinated individuals. Studies suggest that a third dose can boost also antibodies in the blood of some immunocompromised patients. Despite being fully vaccinated, people with weak immune systems may not have strong defense against new variants. With Covid-19 cases on the rise, millions of cancer patients undergoing treatment, organ transplant recipients and others are still susceptible to severe Covid-19. In response, Israel is administering third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised people, including those who have had heart, lung, kidney or liver transplants and cancer patients receiving chemotherapy.



Despite the fewer cases of Covid-19 in pediatric populations and adolescents, vaccinating young children and teenagers is crucial to significantly slow the spread of Covid-19 and achieve herd immunity. Young children and particularly adolescents can play a significant role in coronavirus transmission. Studies are underway evaluating vaccine safety for younger children in various countries. Vaccination will allow children to return to in-person teaching safely and ease the burden on parents. Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for ages 12 and older in the US, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Philippines, Japan, New Zealand, Dubai, UK, and few EU countries. Moderna is seeking approval for teens as young as 12 in the US, Canada and EU. Another mRNA vaccine maker, Novavax is expected to start clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of its vaccine on children, while China has already approved Sinovac`s vaccine for emergency use in children as young as three. India vaccine makers such as Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Zydus Cadila have either initiated clinical trials or are in the process of doing so for their Covid-19 vaccine for children. Young teenagers with chronic health problems such as diabetes, severe asthma, obesity and chronic cardiac disease; compromised immune systems, and those who have organ transplants are more likely to be at risk of severe Covid-19 disease. Australia and the UK authorized the use of Pfizer`s Covid-19 vaccine for vulnerable children aged between 12 and 15 years old, as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply. So far, data from clinical trials suggest that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe in adolescents. With this in mind, Pfizer and Moderna have moved on to carrying out clinical trials in children as young as 5 years old. The vaccination of vulnerable populations will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the pandemic control and serve as a catalyst to promote rapid economic recovery.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT - A GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where Is The World Economy Headed in 2021?

Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative

Dosing Interval Adjustment to Expand Coverage

Global COVID-19 Vaccine Inequity

Impact of Vaccine Inequity on the Labor Market

Emergency Use Approvals (EUAs) Dry Up in Developed Markets

Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on July 26,

2021

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Cases in the US by State: As on July 26, 2021



THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS

Emergence of Delta Variant Sparks New Wave of Infections

Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?

E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers

Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries

California Strain Emerges to be more Contagious and Deadly

Is COVID-19 Virus Increasingly Resorting to Mutation to

Outsmart Vaccines?

Less Effectiveness of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against South African

Variant Leads to its Halt

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of

Efficacy against South African Variant

US Government Unveils Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan to

Maximize Vaccine Protection Against Emerging Variants

Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Booster Covid-19 Shot to Provide

Variant Protection

Moderna?s Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical

Study

AstraZeneca Plans to Adapt Covid-19 Vaccine against New

Emerging Variants

Sinovac Vaccines Against Mutated Variants of Coronavirus to be

Produced in 10 Weeks



AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

EXHIBIT 3: Roll-out Timeline of Select Frontrunners

COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details

EXHIBIT 4: Production Capacity by Company for Frontrunners in

Millions of Doses for 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details

Pfizer/BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First

Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s

Vaccine

After UK, Pfizer?s Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU

Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to Support Covid-

19 Vaccine Production

After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

AstraZeneca?s Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval

J&J?s Single Shot Vaccination Resumes After Temporary Suspension

Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson’s Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis

Moderna or Pfizer

Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020

Russia?s Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60

China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine

from Sinopharm

WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use

China Issues License for Vaccine Production to Overseas Partners

Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac?s CoronaVac

AstraZeneca?s Covishield and Bharat Biotech?s Covaxin Receive

Emergency Use Approval in India

Sanofi Starts Trials of Second Vaccine on February 2021 after

Disappointing Results of the First Vaccine

CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax Experiences Further Approval Delays To Produce Covid-19

Vaccine

Novavax Begins Crossover Arms for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in UK

and South Africa



VARIOUS COVID-19 VACCINES UNDER CLINICAL TRIALS

EXHIBIT 5: COVID-19 VACCINES UNDER DEVELOPMENT

EXHIBIT 6: COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Human Clinical Trials

EXHIBIT 7: Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology

EXHIBIT 8: Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies



mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE

mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies

RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks

Key Challenges

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer

Efforts to Target New Application Areas



MARKET DYNAMICS

COVID-19 Vaccine Approvals Shift All Eyes toward Pre-Order and

Distribution Statistics

EXHIBIT 9: Select Major COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Millions)

Contracts by Various Countries for 2020-2021

Emergence of Novel Disease Variants Likely to Spell Need for

Booster Shots

mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants

Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine May Require Third Dose,

Companies Seek Approval

J&J Vaccine May Need a Booster Dose

Longer Interval between the Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to

Boost Antibody Levels

Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra

Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue

Vaccine Passports - The New Concept for Travel and Premises

Access Permission

Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All

EXHIBIT 10: Funding Deals for COVID-19 Vaccine R&D: 2020 & 2021

Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine

Production

EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Deals Worldwide - Jan 2020 to May 2021



GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

EXHIBIT 12: Global Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-

Pacific (India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil,

Mexico, Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Percentage of Individuals

Vaccinated for 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 13: European Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy,

Russia, Spain, and Rest of European Markets - Independent

Analysis of Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated for 2020

through 2025

EXHIBIT 14: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In

Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/

Country - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific:

(India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil,

Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa

Markets

EXHIBIT 15: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and

Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and

Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for

Years 2021 & 2025

EXHIBIT 16: World Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin

America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle

East, and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Doses in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 17: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and

Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and

Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for

Years 2021 & 2025



VACCINES FOR KIDS

Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

Existent Covid-19 Vaccines for Children

Precautions to be taken by the Children infected with Covid-19

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15

Years Age (May, 2021)

Pfizer Aims to Obtain Vaccine Approval for Kids Aged 5-11 Years

by Fall, 2021

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12

Years (March, 2021)

Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on

Children over Perceived Safety Concerns

COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17

in EU

EXHIBIT 18: World COVID-19 Vaccines for Under-18 Age Group by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-

Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America:

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Doses in

Millions for Years 2021 through 2025

EXHIBIT 19: World COVID-19 Vaccines for Under-18 Age Group by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and

Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and

Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for

Years 2021 & 2025



REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

THE UNITED STATES

Market Analysis

Current Vaccine Scenario

New Delta Variant Cases Cause Concern

US Buys Additional 200 Doses of Pfizer Vaccines for Children

and Booster Shots

US FDA Gives Nod to Pfizer and Moderna?s Vaccine

US Government Unveils Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan to

Maximize Vaccine Protection against Emerging Variants

Moderna Supplies 100 Million Additional Vaccine Doses to the US

Government

Lonza Announces Plans to Double Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Output

in Switzerland

US Regulators Give Nod to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for

Ages 12 to 15

Federal Health Agencies End Temporary Pause of J&J?s Covid-19

Vaccine Use

Positive Safety Review Prompts Walmart to Restart Johnson &

Johnson COVID-19 Vaccinations

Sanofi Joins Hands with Moderna to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines

for Global Supply

The ?Operation Warp Speed? Program Expedites Vaccine Development

EXHIBIT 20: US Government Deals with Vaccine Developers

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines

Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years 2020

through 2025

EXHIBIT 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines

Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2025

CANADA

Market Analysis

Vaccination Gathers Steam Across Canada

Canada Grants Approval to Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shot for Use in

Children in 12-15 Years Age Group

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 24: Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

JAPAN

Market Analysis

Slow Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines in Japan

Japan Ropes in Armed Forces to Expedite Vaccinations

Slow Vaccination Rates Affect Olympics

Vaccine Passports

Japan Inks Deal with Pfizer to Secure 50 Million Additional

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Japan Pushes Shipments of Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate

Elderly

Coronavirus Vaccination Drive Timeline in Japan

Takeda Obtains Approval for Moderna?s Vaccine

AnGes Fast Tracks COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program for 2021

Rollout

Japan Commences Production of AstraZeneca?s Vaccine

VLP Therapeutics Plans to Commence Clinical Trials for Low-Dose

COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 25: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 26: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

CHINA

Market Analysis

Chinese Vaccine Development Scenario

China Reaches Milestone of Administering over Billion Covid-19

Vaccine Doses

Vaccine Candidates in China

WHO Recognizes Sinopharm?s COVID-19 Jab as Effective & Safe

Chinese Regulator Gives Nod to COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinovac

Life Sciences

China Approves Sinopharm?s Vaccine

BioNTech?s Shot to Become First Western COVID-19 Vaccine to

Secure Authorization in China

Countries Relying on the Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines

Trials Indicate Neutralizing Effect of Chinese COVID-19

Vaccines on South African & UK Variants

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 27: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 28: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

EUROPE

EU Urges Nations to Focus on COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing & Export

to Beat the Pandemic (May, 2021)

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Gathers Pace in Europe after Initial Glitch

EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine

EU Obtains 1.8 Billion Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

European Agency Makes Changes to Ramp Up Supply & Manufacturing

Capacity of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and

Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Europe?s Horizon 2020

EU Demands Delivery of 120 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from

AstraZeneca

EU?s Assessment Prompts Spain to Restart Use of Oxford-

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson to Resume Shipment of Janssen COVID-19

Vaccine to Europe

Apparent Side-Effects Prompt Denmark to Extend Suspension of

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Market Analysis

UNITED KINGDOM

Vaccine Passport

UK Wins COVID-19 Vaccine Race with Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech

Vaccine

Vaccine Distribution Challenges

The UK Approves AstraZeneca?s Vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca?s COVID-19 Vaccine in the form of Nasal

Spray, to be Tested Soon (March, 2021)

Moderna Modifies Supply Contract with UK to Deliver Additional

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

UK?s Independent Vaccine Deals

GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for

Distribution within UK

FRANCE

France Embarks on Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Free to Citizens

France Suggests mRNA Vaccines for Second Coronavirus Shot After

AstraZeneca?s First Shot

GERMANY

Germany Readies COVID-19 Vaccine Centers

Germany Allows the Use of J&J Vaccine

SPAIN

Spain Prioritizes Frontline Healthcare Providers for

Immunization Policy

Spain to Donate Vaccines to Latin America and Caribbean

ITALY

Italy Plans to Produce mRNA Vaccines Domestically

RUSSIA

Gamaleya Institute?s Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Show Promise with

92% Efficacy

CanSino Obtains Approval for Phase III Trial of COVID-19

Vaccine in Russia

NORWAY

Norway Bans AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 29: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through

2025

EXHIBIT 30: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of

European Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 31: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent

Analysis of Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 32: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of

European Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

INDIA

Second Wave of Covid-19 in India Attributed to Delta Variant

Indian Government Initiates COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

India Makes Notable Contribution in Production of Vaccines

AstraZeneca?s Covishield Receives Emergency Use Approval in India

EXHIBIT 33: Introduction of COVID-19 Vaccine in Priority Group:

India

Spike in New Cases Coerces India to Briefly Suspend Export of

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin Gets Approval

Bharat Biotech Obtains Government Financial Backing to Ramp up

Production of Covaxin

Panacea Biotec Obtains DCGI`s nod for Manufacturing Sputnik V

vaccine

Bharat Biotech & SII on Capacity Expansion Mode

Trial Indicates Decent Efficacy of Covaxin against B.1.617

Variant of COVID-19

IIL Partners with Bharat Biotech to Produce Active Drug

Substance for Covaxin

J&J Vaccine to Be Available in India by Fourth Quarter of 2021

Talks On to Obtain Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to India

Novavax?s Clinical Trials for Corovax COVID-19 Vaccine in India

Holds High Relevance

Dr Reddy`s Rolls out Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine in India

Delayed Launch of Corovax in India

Pfizer Looks Forward to Make its COVID-19 Vaccine Available in

India

DCGI Approves Phase 2 and 3 Clinical Trials of COVAXIN on

Children Aged 2 to 18 Years

Cipla to Import Moderna?s COVID-19 Vaccine to India

Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Less Effective against COVID-19 Mutant

Found in India

Sanofi, GSK Obtains Approval to Conduct Phase 3 trial of their

Covid-19 vaccine in India

Covid-19 Vaccines for Children to be Available by September

Second Dose of Covaxin for Kids aged 2-6 years Being Provided

by July end

Zydus? Covid-19 Vaccine to be Provided for kids by the end of July

AUSTRALIA

Australia to Invest On Novel Coronavirus Vaccines for Wider Region

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand Acquires Ultra-Cold Freezers to Store Pfizer?s

COVID-19 Vaccine

SOUTH KOREA

With the Spread of Delta Plus Variant, Fresh Covid Cases

Witness a Sharp Increase

South Korea Extends its Vaccination Programme to the Workers of

Electronics and Chip Manufacturing Industries

J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Receives Approval in South Korea

INDONESIA

Indonesia Negotiates Additional COVID-19 Vaccines from China

and GAVI

Indonesia Gets First Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine from

China?s Sinovac

Chinese Vaccine Sinovac Allowed for Use in Sri Lanka and

Bangladesh but restricted in Malaysia

BANGLADESH

Serum Institute of India to Offer 3 Crore Doses of COVID-19

Vaccine to Bangladesh

MYANMAR

China Meets Myanmar?s Requirements

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 34: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, New Zealand,

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 35: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Million Doses for Australia, India, New Zealand, and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 36: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - India, and Rest of Asia-

Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Dollar Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 37: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar

Sales for Australia, India, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-

Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

THE MIDDLE EAST

Market Analysis

BAHRAIN

Bahrain Becomes the Second Country to Offer Emergency Use

Approval to Pfizer?s Vaccine

Sinopharm?s Vaccine Doses Reach Bahrain

SAUDI ARABIA

COVID-19 Vaccine Production in the UAE

IRAN

Iran Procures Vaccine Doses

AFGHANISTAN

Afghanistan to Procure COVID-19 Vaccines

TURKEY

COVID-19 Vaccines in Turkey

ISRAEL

Israel Reimposes Restrictions

COVID-19 Vaccines for Israel

SYRIA

Syria Obtains AstraZeneca Vaccines, the first for the Country

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 38: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for

the Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 39: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2025

AFRICA

Market Analysis

UNICEF Enters into Agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica for

Supply of Vaccine to African Union

Relief for Countries in Africa that Finally Receive Vaccine

Shipment as Third Wave Creates Havoc

Takeaways from Covid-19 Vaccine Program in Africa

SOUTH AFRICA

Approach of South Africa towards Covid-19 Vaccination Program

New Virus Variant in South Africa Creates a Challenge

South Africa Halts AstraZeneca?s Vaccination

Highly Infectious COVID-19 Variant Spurs Countries to Impose

Travel Ban from South Africa

South Africa: The First Country in Africa to Start Vaccine

Clinical Trial

South Africa to Resume J&J Jab Vaccination

Aspen to Manufacture Johnson & Johnson?s COVID-19 Vaccine in

South Africa

China to Deliver Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa for Free

CEPI Identifies Biovac Institute as Potential Manufacturer in

South Africa

EGYPT

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 40: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 41: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns Launched in Latin American

Countries

BRAZIL

Brazil Signs Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses from

Pfizer/BioNTech

Brazilian Town Serrana Beats COVID-19 with China`s Sinovac Vaccine

Brazil, Turkey Announce Vaccination Plans for Chinese Vaccine

GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for

Distribution within UK

Brazil Blocks Import of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine over

Efficacy & Safety Concerns

Covaxin Clinical Trial?s Stopped in Brazil but Supply Continued

in India

MEXICO

Mexico?s Cofepris Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19

Vaccine

ARGENTINA

Argentina Secures 22 Million Doses of AstraZeneca?s COVID-19

Vaccine

CHILE AND PERU

Chile, Peru Approve Clinical Trials for AstraZeneca?s COVID-19

Vaccine

Chile Struggles with Escalating Cases of COVID-19 despite

Massive Rollout of Vaccine

CanSinoBIO Secures Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19

Vaccine in Chile

MEXICO

Tulane University, Children?s Hospital Launch Moderna Covid-19

Vaccine Trial for Children

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 42: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest

of Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 43: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Million Doses for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American

Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 44: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest

of Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Dollar

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 45: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar

Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets

for Years 2020 & 2025



FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS

Moderna, Inc. (USA)

Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)

AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)

Novavax, Inc. (USA)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)

Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)



INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES

The Most Extensive Vaccine Program in the History of Mankind Is

Upon Us

Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine Nationalism to Hamper Equitable Distribution of Vaccines

COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19

Vaccine

COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19

Vaccines

African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely

Access to Successful Vaccines

COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)

World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Capability

Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand

Technology Transfer and Other Payments



KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

Inactivated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on

July 27, 2021

Protein-Subunit Vaccines

Protein-Subunit Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development:

As on July 27, 2021

Non-Replicating Viral-Vector

Non-Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine in Preclinical

Development: As on May 14th, 2021

Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical

Development: As on May 14th, 2021

Nucleic Acid Vaccines

RNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on July 27, 2021

DNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on July 27, 2021

Replicating Bacteria Vector

Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)

Live Attenuated Virus Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on

July 27, 2021

Live Attenuated Bacterial Vector Candidate in Preclinical

Studies: As on May 14th, 2021

Virus-like Particle Vaccines

Virus-like Particles (VLP) Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical

Development: As on May 14th, 2021



WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS



SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE MARKET: 2021



III. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 348

