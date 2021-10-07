Electric Scooter Batteries Market to Garner $7.3 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric scooter batteries market was pegged at $1.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in electric vehicle infrastructure across several economies and increase in fuel prices have boosted the growth of the global electric scooter batteries market. However, potential threat associated with improper discarding of sealed lead-acid batteries hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advent of lightweight Li-ion batteries presents new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the demand for electric scooter batteries due to its dependence on the transportation sector. According to a report published by the International Energy Agency, the global road transport activity was reduced by around 50% by the end of March 2020 as compared to March 2019.

Moreover, several companies closed their operations due to risk of infection among workers, which decreased the production volumes of electric scooter batteries during the pandemic.

The falling business confidence, increase in unemployment, decrease in income, and travel restriction hampered the sales of electric scooters, which led to downfall in demand for electric scooter batteries.

The report segments the global electric scooter batteries market on the basis of analysis product type, capacity, and region.

On the basis of product type, the Li-ion segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of other segments such as Lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP), Lithium polymer (LiPo), Sealed lead acid battery (SLA), and Nickel metal hydride battery (NiMH).

Based on capacity, the 1000-1500 Wh segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the 1500-2000 Wh segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

The global electric scooter batteries market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around 97% of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The global electric scooter battery market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd., Dande Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd., Maxvolt Energy, LG Energy Solution, Pure EV, Pastiche Energy Solutions, SmartPropel Lithium Battery, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Xupai Battery Inc.

