Introducing Fantasia's Natural Avocado Cilantro Haircare Line

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasia Inc. introduces it's Natural Avocado Cilantro line of products, which protects hair from root to ends. The products are made with 100% organic avocado oil, a natural moisturizer containing vitamins and a high content of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, and cilantro, which provides proteins and pH balances hair and scalp. They work together to amplify overall hair health. Bond building Fiberhance® technology rebuilds the keratin structure of hair, making it 3 times stronger.

Fantasia Naturals contains a range of five products for all textures and can be used for daily care. This line replenishes moisture, which prevents breakage and frizz, and it includes a bond builder, which strengthens the hair. All products are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten and dyes.

For hair that's yearning for moisture or for those simply wanting to keep up with their daily maintenance, look no further: Fantasia's avocado cilantro line has everyone covered.

Head to www.fantasiahaircare.com or email marina@fantasiahaircare.com to learn more about the Avocado Cilantro Haircare line.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment