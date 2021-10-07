Surna Cultivation Technologies Partners with Global Reforestation Non-Profit One Tree Planted

“Twenty for One” Initiative Dedicated to Planting Trees Around the World



Boulder, Colorado, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit that aims to plant 27 million trees worldwide for landscape restoration in 2021. For every commercial project contract signed, Surna Cultivation Technologies will donate the funds to plant 20 trees.

“Working with One Tree Planted is a great fit for Surna,” said Jamie English, Surna’s Vice President of Marketing Communications. “Sustainability is at the core of our business model, and while we make a tremendous impact in the way we consider energy requirements, usage and sustainability in our engineering designs, we are thrilled to have another way to give back and help the environment.”

The objectives of the new partnership include:

Supporting global reforestation efforts

Empowering our customers with sustainable actions

Raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration



Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the damaging effects of climate change. Trees help filter and clean the air we breathe and the water we drink. Trees provide habitats to over 80 percent of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also provide tremendous social impacts by providing jobs to over 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations, and supporting communities devastated by environmental damage.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to work with Surna Cultivation Technologies on such an impactful project,” said One Tree Planted founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist, Matt Hill. “We admire the company’s commitment to a sustainable environment. It’s a prime example of how businesses can make a positive change for our planet.”

The partnership is designed to be a simple way for companies to get involved in global reforestation. The trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where there has been deforestation. To learn more about this partnership, please visit surna.com/our-mission.

About Surna

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

jamie.english@surna.com

303.993.5271