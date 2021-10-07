FMW Media, Inc.'s New to The Street T.V. Announces its 5 T.V. Interviews Being Broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. PT

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street T.V. announces the 244th T.V. broadcastings of its national syndicated show, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. P.T. on Fox Business Network, featuring the following 5 Companies and their businesses representatives:



1). Cryptocurrency – Paypolitan's (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) interview with Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder.

2). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.'s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interview with Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy.

4). Cryptocurrency - PinkPanda Holdings, Inc.'s. (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) interview with Adam Carlton, CEO and Founder.

5). Cryptocurrency - Beatify, Inc.'s. (CYRPTO:SONG) ($SONG) interview with Mr. Darryl Hillock, Founder.

New to The Street T.V. airs tonight, Thursday, October 7, 2021, the interview with Mr. Nile Tharandts Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder of Paypolitan (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN), who talks with T.V. Host Jane King about current business ongoings. Neil provides viewers with Payplitan's current smart contract and open banking APIs (Application Program Interface) related to a modern payment system for businesses and customers. The Company's token EPAN can be earned and staked each time end-users connect their existing electronic wallets and bank accounts for transactional payments. Neil talks about Paypolitan's growth over the last year, whereas the Company went from 5 to 95 employees. With a team of about 50 professional agents worldwide, Neil explains their role in selling the blockchain wallet app and the token EPAN. The recent Chinese crackdown on crypto blockchain entities and transactions caused significant concerns in the crypto industry; Neil explains to the viewers his opinion about China's efforts to control cryptos.

Back again on tonight's, Thursday, October 7, 2021, New to The Street T.V. show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) gives T.V. Host Jan King and viewers an update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd. and its Sekur® cybersecurity products. Alain talks about the new Sekur email application and how it protects the sender and the receiver of email transmissions. He describes the latest technological equipment recently purchased, which gives the Company a technological footprint to the rollout of email applications. He provides a comparison on what is cheaper, paying about $7.00 a month for a Sekur email application or paying $30,000 to resolve identity theft and other related "HACK" problems that can occur from an open-source email. With most of the world using open-source emails, it is just a matter of time before someone gets hacked. Recently "phishing" apps are now available on the dark web, whereas a person pays to get a product to hack peoples' emails, websites, and servers. Mr. Ghiai states during the interview that we need to protect ourselves from these hackers, and the best way is to subscribe to Sekur® email. Alan talks about the billboard ad on GlobeX Data's Sekur product displayed on the NASDAQ building, the largest billboard in Time-Square, New York City. There are many other electronic billboards and media displays posted throughout New York City. Alain explains this is an essential piece of the Company's sales and marketing campaign as it grows its brand awareness throughout New York City. He expects to eventually expand, as such, throughout the USA and internationally. As always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

On New to The Street T.V., tonight, Thursday, October 7, 2021,﻿ Host Jane King interviews Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT). Mr. Aptor explains the Company's child-safe digital wallet to the viewers, which is secure and private for online and direct commerce. The wallet is both the USA's COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and the E.U.'s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant, giving parents the confidence that no data is stolen on their children. With the Mazoola super digital wallet app, children have a mobile wallet which becomes a teaching tool for money management and financial literacy, and at the same time fully protecting children from nefarious entities who want to steal identities. Additionally, he explains how a specific function on the app allows parents to limit children's spending habits, increases savings, and offers social responsibilities to give to charities. REGO's unique platform makes it fun, learns and teaches children financial literacy, and has a private digital footprint which is a must in today's fintech space.

On tonight's Thursday, October 7, 2021, New to The Street T.V. show, Mr. Adam Carlton, CEO and Founder, PinkPanda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA), joins T.V. host Jane King. Mr. Carlton talks about the successful first 100-days of its token launch. He provides details on the success of the Pink Panda token and its users' DeFi access with ease. With over 5000 users to date and increasing downloads, Mr. Carlton discussed the community-led focus that provides end-users transparency and confidence on accessibility and use. Further, he explains the origin of the Company's name is a hybrid of thought on cancer awareness and wildlife preservations. To date, a % of proceeds earned is donated to cancer charities, and he explains that he likes building brand awareness of the PinkPanda token in having charity focus. The future at Pink Panda is bright with its crypto conversion features, swap, and DeFi capabilities. The Pink Panda team builds a global community, involving the community at every stage of building and fostering a healthy, safe environment for the BSC ecosystem. PinkPanda already has groups in various languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Russian & Arabic. In keeping with the spirit of giving, PinkPanda has already donated $6000 worth of cryptocurrency to The American Cancer Society & The GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.

New to The Street T.V. show, tonight, Thursday, October 7, 2021, interviews Mr. Darryl Hillock, founder of Beatify, Inc. (CYRPTO: SONG) ($SONG), who joins T.V. Host Jane King. Mr. Hillock easily explains the Company's music streaming business based on a blockchain, its "Song" token. After presenting the vast differences between Beatify Audio's streaming platform and the commonly used music streaming platform, Spotify, T.V. viewers can understand why Beatify has caught the attention of the international music industry. A significant difference is the pay-out to musical artists, whereas Beatify pays 5X more for their composures. Based on a "Free Trade" business model, Mr. Hillock explains how listeners and music artists both win on Beatify's streaming platform and describes how tokens are earned and transferred between listeners and music artists. As a new streaming platform based on tokenomics - "Song" token, Beatify changes the legacy platform on revenue generation for musicians and creativity. Increasing monthly, users from around the world are joining and benefiting from Beatify.

About Paypolitan ($EPAN):

Paypolitan's (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts, and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers. The platform can provide a solution and drive locked liquidity with white label services. Paypolitan's payment solution is meant to be labeled with its partners' brands. Paypolitan targets companies with the supporting device or processing several monthly and or recurrent payments - https://paypolitan.io/#rec242830421.

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secured messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com. Twitter: @globexdata.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) ("REGO") is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com.

About PinkPanda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA):

PinkPanda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) is a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, Illinois. PinkPanda is creating a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet and decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain. Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29, 2021. The community continues to grow through its applications on Android and iOSS.

About Beatify (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG):

Beatify, Inc. (CYRPTO: SONG) ($SONG) is a content streaming service utilizing blockchain technology that lets fans contribute to the careers of their favorite musicians directly and honestly. It streamlines the process of royalty and song payments, protects intellectual property, and pays the musician in real-time. It offers users a unique way to experience their favorite Musicians/Creators and gives the Musicians/Creators complete control of their musical wallet. BEATIFY token is fully ERC20 compliant and available for purchase with ETH, Symbol: $SONG - https://beatifyaudio.com/

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 A.M. EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

