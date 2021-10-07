Matterport Enables Cushman & Wakefield to Digitize Commercial Property Listings Worldwide

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), one of the world’s largest commercial real estate firms, has successfully adopted Matterport Capture Services to digitize its global property portfolio and more effectively market its listings across 21 countries. This fully managed solution provides Cushman & Wakefield agents with the ability to seamlessly access Matterport’s global Capture Technician ecosystem to scan properties and create dimensionally accurate and photorealistic digital twins for clients to virtually walk through anytime, anywhere.



The scalability of Capture Services has enabled Cushman & Wakefield to digitize more than 1,000 commercial properties across the world in less than 12 months and realize a 53% cost savings using the global network of Matterport Capture Technicians. Since 2015, the firm has digitized 33 million square feet of properties using a combination of in-house Matterport Pro2 cameras and now Capture Services.

“Standardizing on Matterport meets today’s commercial real estate market demands by offering eager buyers and tenants the ability to virtually view properties 24/7, while helping property owners accelerate time to occupancy. The ease of use and return on investment that our clients experience with Matterport Capture Services makes it an essential and lasting customer service offering,” says Oliver Skagerlind, Global Head of Client and Business Solutions. “The efficiency and power of Matterport is absolutely transformative for the commercial real estate industry.”



Watch how Cushman & Wakefield is digitizing their global portfolio quickly and at scale with Matterport: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E30ES059yzs



Cushman & Wakefield is an early adopter of the Matterport platform as it gives their agents a competitive advantage. With a growing library of digital twins in its global portfolio, most recently in Japan , agents can easily find and send clients properties to view and assess at their convenience. They can walk through rooms, move from floor to floor, and share the digital twin with fellow stakeholders and decision makers. They can zoom out to see the entire property in Dollhouse view or digitally measure a space to ensure furnishings and equipment fits.

“Matterport has enabled Cushman & Wakefield real estate professionals the opportunity to differentiate themselves by offering a more convenient and improved method of listing and viewing spaces to its clients,” said Brendan Dowdle, General Manager of Matterport Capture Services. “Capture Services enables them to do that in a turnkey and scalable way and gives them an advantage in satisfying their customers’ needs.”

Learn about Matterport Capture Services here . Read more about Cushman & Wakefield and its success with Matterport here .

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. It is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. The firm’s core services include property, facilities, and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation, and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

