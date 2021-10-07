Global Advanced Ceramics Market to Reach US$88.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Ceramics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW

Zirconia ceramics are extensively used in the medical sector, owing to their aesthetic, biological, and physical properties. This would offer tremendous opportunity for these materials to drive a surge in demand for endosseous implants, implant abutments, and artificial bones. In the automotive sector, advanced ceramic materials are witnessing increased consumption in battery components, attributed to their electrical and thermal properties. The rapid evolution of the technical ceramics industry and the resulting need for organic growth is driving companies to collaborate with universities and startups to develop more advanced and innovative materials. In addition to their use in energy and environment technology applications, technical ceramics would find use in Industry 4.0, IoT and AI. Demand for advanced ceramics continues to be dictated by the manufacturing sector as the materials are widely used in the production of a range of products including industrial machinery, motor vehicles, electrical equipment, aircrafts and electronic components, among others.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Ceramics estimated at US$61.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Monolithic Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$71.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.7% share of the global Advanced Ceramics market. Growth in the Monolithic Ceramics segment is driven by improving demand from major end-user industries such as automotive, defense, power and electrical and electronics. These ceramics find use in making sensors, security systems, and engine components in the transportation sector owing to attributes such as high temperature resistance. Demand for ceramic coatings is expected to be fueled by growth in the production of aerospace equipment and revival in the motor vehicles production.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $29.4 Billion by 2026



The Advanced Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.84% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$29.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$31.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US is the leading developer and producer of Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) and other ceramics utilized in heavy-load applications, supported mostly by NASA and Department of Defense (DoD) funding. Advanced ceramic applications in lightweight body armor, infrared missile domes, aircraft engines, and various space applications are likely to lay the growth foundation for advanced ceramics in developed markets. In Europe, with implementation of Euro 6C legislation, demand for filters used in heavy-duty diesel engine exhausts continues to witness strong growth. In addition, low-emission zones established in various European cities, translates to additional sales of ceramic exhaust filters. Growing demand from electronics, medical, and automobile sectors contribute to the market`s growth in Asia-Pacific.



Matrix Composites to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026



Ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) which include ceramic matrix with any fiber reinforcement have emerged as an ideal solution to combat the issue of brittleness. Growth in the segment is led by growing demand for high performance and lightweight materials from a number of end-use industries. In the global Matrix Composites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$990.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 140 Featured)



Applied Ceramics, Inc.

3M Company

CeramTec TopCo GmbH

COI Ceramics, Inc.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Materion Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NGK Insulators Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact: Unsettling Swings & Opportunities for Ceramic

Manufacturers

Global PMI Trends Mirror Demand Patterns

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2019 to May 2021

Advanced Ceramics: An Introduction

Types of Advanced Ceramics

Market Outlook

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Monolithic Ceramics Dominates the Market

Demand for Ceramic Coatings on Rise

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs): The Fastest Growing Segment

Electrical & Electronics: A Major End-use market

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Advanced Ceramics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Industries Create Significant

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$

Billion) for 2017-2023 Year Spending (In $ Billion)

EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 6: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

Prevailing Trends in Industrial Automation Favor Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Industry Focus on Sustainability to Drive Growth

Rising Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics in Space Programs

New Research to Develop Advanced Ceramics

Advanced Ceramics Enables Development of Future-Forward

Technological Devices

Advanced Ceramics Witness Increasing Consumption in Armor

Manufacturing for Military and Defense Applications

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for

Military Electro Optics and Infrared Systems: Defense

Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001

through 2020

5G to Drive Demand for Technical Ceramics

EXHIBIT 9: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 10: 5G Smartphone Subscriptions in Millions: 2020-2025

Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Momentum

Advanced Ceramic Materials to Enable Sustainable AI

Digitalization and Connected Economy Create Significant

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 11: Global IoT Connected Devices Installed Base (In

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

EXHIBIT 12: Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities for

Advanced Ceramics: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion

for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Material Technology Advancements Drive Adoption of Electronic

Ceramics

Piezo Ceramic Components Drive Opportunities

Use of Ceramics in Rechargeable Storage

Industry Focus Grows on Innovative Material Manufacturing and

Processing

Commercial Aviation: A Major Market for Advanced Ceramics

Downturn in Aerospace Industry Impacts Demand

EXHIBIT 13: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-

2020 Year Growth Rate (%)

EXHIBIT 14: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 15: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039

Renewable Energy Sector Drives Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

EXHIBIT 16: World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion

Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020,

2030 and 2040

Growing Opportunities in the Wind Energy Domain

EXHIBIT 17: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed

Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020

Rise in Solar energy Investments Augurs well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 18: World Annual Sales of Solar Cells and Modules in

US$ Billion for Years 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024

Advanced Technical Ceramics Heralds Great Promise for Clean

Technology Industry

SOFCs: An Growing Market

Ceramics for Green Buildings

Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites Consumption on Rise in the Aerospace

Industry

Advanced Ceramics Emerge as Attractive Alternatives to Plastics

and Metals for Medical Applications

EXHIBIT 19: Global Medical Ceramics Market (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Application

Rise in Popularity of Bioceramics in Medical Implants

Emergence of Novel Materials Lends Growth

Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 20: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown

of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Advanced Ceramics: An Important Part of Dentistry Market

Rising Demand for Ceramic Braces Augurs Well

3D Printing Streamlines Relevance of Ceramics in Medical

Implants Domain

Advanced Ceramics Increase Share in Automobiles

EXHIBIT 21: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for

the Years 2010 - 2024

e-Mobility Drives Consumption of Advanced Ceramics

EXHIBIT 22: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of

Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles

to Drive Momentum

EXHIBIT 23: Global EV Sales for the Years 2020 and 2025

Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains

EXHIBIT 24: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

Rising Electroceramics Demand to Fuel Growth in Global Advanced

Ceramics Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Monolithic Ceramics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Ceramics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Matrix Composites

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Matrix Composites by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Matrix Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Machinery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Machinery by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Bioceramics Witness Strong Growth

Market Overview

Key Statistical Findings

EXHIBIT 25: Advanced Ceramics Market in the US (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by Raw Material Type

EXHIBIT 26: US Zirconate Ceramics Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Demand by End-Use Application

EXHIBIT 27: US Advanced Ceramics Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product

Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product

Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________