Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Aviation market set to grow to $4.6 Billion by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Aviation Market Report 2020-2030: Forecasts by Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), Vertical (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation), Device (Head Mounted Display, Head-Up Display, Handheld Device, Gesture Tracking Device), End User (Operations (MRO, OEM, Airlines, Aircraft, Airports), Training (Crew & Ground Support Staff, Engineers, Pilots))



Augmented reality is an interactive experience of a real-world environment that are enhanced by computer-generated perceptual information. On the other hand, Virtual reality is a simulated experience that can be similar to or completely different from the real world. The idea behind augmented reality is to create a system in which the user cannot find the difference between the real world and virtual augmentation of it. On the other hand, virtual reality replaces what user see and experiences. Increasing demand for high efficiency in aviation industry by reducing human error and airlines spending towards improving their passengers experience is expected to fuel the market. While COVID has a huge impact on the market, the overall forecast scenario still looks positive as the demand increases from aviation industry for AR and VR based training applications.

The report divides the augmented reality and virtual reality in aviation market into four submarkets namely technology including augmented reality and virtual reality; end user operations and training; verticalincluding commercial aviation and military aviation and device including head mounted displays, head-up displays, handheld devices, and gesture tracking devices. The market size estimation has been considering the impact of COVID on the augmented reality and virtual reality in aviation market and aviation sector as a whole.

Leading companies featured in the report who are developing Sony (Japan), Oculus (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), HTC (Taiwan), Google (US), PTC (US), Microsoft (US), Skylights (US), Magic Leap (US) among others.

