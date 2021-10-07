THE PERFECT GIFT FOR EVERY GUITARIST

Tampa, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we start making our holiday wish lists, Gator Cases has the perfect gig bag that protects like a case, the ICON. It is a guitarist’s best friend.

This bag passed multiple extreme tests to ensure this bag can withstand serious conditions.

View the full product video here.

The ICON gig bag is currently available for electric, bass, dreadnaught and 335 style guitars. Traveling from gig to gig can be rough on your gear, but this gig bag can withstand all the wear and tear to protect your precious gear.

“After researching what a traveling musician wants most in the perfect travel bag, we found protection and durability were at the top of the list,” explained Casey Keough, Gator’s Director of New Product Development, “We addressed the need for a structured gig bag that provides additional stability for guitars, especially when traveling on an airplane. Our simple, sleek and timeless gig bag solution has the durability of a hard case so you can protect your gear with confidence.”





Heavy-duty, padded backpack straps ensure maximum comfort for your shoulders and back. Carry your gig bag the way you want it with reinforced front, back and side carry handles that will surely stand up to the rigors of the road. The exterior pop-out luggage tag and serialized QR code help you keep track of your instrument during travel so you can travel stress free.

The weather-resistant exterior and plush, micro-velvet interior make the perfect home for your guitar, no matter where life takes you. Stop worrying about damage to your guitar while you’re on the road with a strong, structured interior to keep your instrument safely guarded. Plush, ergonomically designed interior body blocks help create a secure barrier between your instrument and the outside elements. The added foam footing on the heel of the bag helps protects the body of the guitar from harm due to unwanted stress on the endpin of the guitar.





For more information on this new series of gig bags, click here. The new ICON gig bags will be available online or you can shop local dealers.

Gator is the leading brand of cases, stands and support system solutions for the music, pro-AV, creative pro, IT, and general utility industries. We have over 1000 different solutions made from vacuum-formed plastics, rotational-molded plastics, wood, sewn, and EVA materials. Leveraging our expertise in case design and manufacturing, Gator has a complete OEM division that works with leading companies around the world to engineer and create custom cases for original equipment manufacturers.

