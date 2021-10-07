Global Metal Powders Market to Reach US$4 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Powders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049887/?utm_source=GNW

The global market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming year as automotive, aerospace & defense, construction and electrical/electronic recover slowly from the devasting effect of COVID-19. Demand for metal powders for use in the manufacture of different components and materials is expected to recover in 2021 and witness increased growth in 2022 and beyond. Further, the projected rise in crude oil & natural gas exploration and drilling activities globally are likely to extend new opportunities. Simultaneously, the newfound interest from the healthcare, medical, dentistry and biotechnology sectors would encourage the prospects for powder metals in these verticals. Increased mechanization of the agricultural sector are poised to push the future demand for advanced, custom-made machine tools. Further, the increasing role of robotic tools in the production floor and technological innovations will sustain the growth momentum in the machine tools market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Powders estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Metal Powders market. Ferrous powders, comprising Iron powder and Stainless steel powders, represent the largest type of metal powders. They are used in various industrial applications because of their low production costs, good source of minerals, and excellent chemical, physical and magnetic properties.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ 461.1 Million by 2026



The Metal Powders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.46% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$461.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$497.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US and Europe are the largest regions for metal powders globally. Metal powder market growth had so far been strongest in the US, in particular from the automotive, electrical and healthcare industries. Strong demand for metal powders in the region is also anticipated to emerge from the steel industry and from metal additive manufacturing which is being increasingly used for manufacturing aerospace components. In Europe, factors such as increased focus on environmental sustainability and increased consumer awareness with regard to eco-friendly products provide lucrative growth opportunities for metal powder manufacturers. Growing number of powdered metal manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region in recent times especially has been boosting revenue contribution of the region in the global market.



Non-Ferrous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2026



Nonferrous powder metallurgy technology includes various powder consolidation techniques that have lower cost of production because of removal of material waste and machining steps in addition to high performance components that are superior in quality to customary ingot metallurgy. Nonferrous powder and components industry is experiencing new growth opportunities, as new forming techniques are surfacing. In the global Non-Ferrous segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$513.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$772 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$69.3 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 148 Featured)



Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

American Chemet Corp.

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Inc.

Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Diamet Corporation

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

Erasteel SAS

F. W. Winter Inc. & Co.

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Fine Sinter Co., Ltd.

Hoeganaes Corp.

H.C. Starck GmbH

Höganäs AB

JFE Steel Corp.

Kennametal, Inc.

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Kymera International

Miba AG

Norilsk Nickel

PMG Holding GmbH

Pometon SpA

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049887/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Metal Powders - A Prelude

Metal Powders Classification

Ferrous Powders

Iron Powder

Stainless Steel Powder

Non-Ferrous Powders

Aluminum Powder

Copper (and Copper Alloy) Powder

Nickel Powder

Titanium Powder

Manufacturing Metal Powders

Choosing the Powder Metal Material

Making the Metal-Based Powder

Atomization

Electrolysis

Chemical

Centrifugal Atomization

Manufacturing Powder Metal Parts

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Metal Powder Market

The Coronavirus? Impact on Metal Prices & Manufacturing Slowdown

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Market Outlook

Metal Powders Market to Witness Growth as End-use Industries

Stabilize

US and Europe Represent the Largest Regions, Developing Regions

to Drive Market Growth

COVID-19 Hits the Once-Booming Asian Market

EXHIBIT 3: Manufacturing PMI Indices for Select Asian Countries

for Jan 2021 to May 2021

Additive Manufacturing to Offer Strong Future Growth Potential

Metal Powder Demand in the Sphere of Additive Manufacturing to

Soar in Future

Automotive Industry - The Largest End-Use Industry for PM Products

Anticipated Recovery in Automotive Industry in Post COVID-19

Period to Instigate Fresh Growth Opportunities for Metal

Powders

EXHIBIT 4: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

EXHIBIT 5: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Components to Fuel

Demand in Post COVID-19 Period

Medical and Electronic Industries to Also Create Demand for

Metal Powders

Ferrous Powders Account for a Major Share, Non-ferrous to

Witness Rapid Growth

Competition

Powder Metallurgy Market Players

EXHIBIT 6: Global Leading Players in the Powder Metallurgy

Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value for GKN-

Hoeganaes, Sumitomo, Fine Sinter, and Others

EXHIBIT 7: Leading Players in the Global Sinter Metals Market

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value for GKN, Sumitomo,

Hitachi, Fine Sinter, Miba, and Others

Recent Market Activity

Innovations & Advancements

MAJOR BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Applications Drive Powder Metals Market

Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing to Grow Significantly

Major Additive Manufacturing Processes, Usage Applications and

Powder Requirements

Application Profile of Additive Manufacturing - An Overview

Existing Hurdles to Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) PM Components Set to Flourish in

Future

Newer Advances and Technological Breakthroughs in Powder

Metallurgy Drive Market Growth

Aluminum Sintering Inches towards Reality

VVT Components - A Peek into Opportunities and Hurdles

Marked Trends towards Finer Powders and Advanced PM Parts

Nanopowders: A Major Area of Focus

Increasing Focus on Green Technology

Advancements in Powder technology Extend Medical Possibilities

New Metal Powder Technological Advancements for Nuclear Components

Cold-isostatic Pressing of Metal Powders

Metal Granules Impart a Metallic Finish to Objects

Future Growth for the PM Industry

Diversification

Sustainability

Investments in Technology

A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE SECTORS

Automotive Industry

Benefits for Automotive Industry

Auto Industry Shifts towards Light Metal Parts

EXHIBIT 8: Global Passenger Car Production by Top 20 Countries:

2011-2020 (in Thousand Units)

EXHIBIT 9: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top 20

Countries: 2011-2020 (in Thousand Units)

Prospective Automotive Applications

Carrier Housings

VVT

Geographic Variations Exist in PM Usage in Automobiles

Aerospace

PM Material in Aerospace Applications

3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing Gains Foothold in

Aerospace Industry

Slowdown in the Aerospace Sector amidst Covid-19 Affects Near-

Term Milling Machine Demand

EXHIBIT 10: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2019 Vs. 2021

EXHIBIT 11: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

EXHIBIT 12: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector

EXHIBIT 13: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on

Track

EXHIBIT 14: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040

Mechanization of Agriculture to Drive the Demand for Metal Powders

Mining Equipment to Boost Growth in Powder Metallurgy Market

Post-Pandemic

DIY Tools and Domestic Appliances - Emerging End-Use Industries

PM Material in Healthcare Industry

New Metal Powders Foray into the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Metal Powders by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ferrous by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ferrous by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ferrous by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Ferrous by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Ferrous by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Ferrous by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Physical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Physical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Physical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Type - Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Metal Powders by Type -

Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous, Non-Ferrous

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Metal Powders by Production

Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Physical, Chemical and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Metal Powders by Application -

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Type - Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Metal Powders by Type -

Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous, Non-Ferrous

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Physical, Chemical and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Type - Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Metal Powders by Type -

Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous, Non-Ferrous

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Metal Powders by Production

Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Physical, Chemical and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Type - Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Metal Powders by Type -

Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous, Non-Ferrous

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Metal Powders by Production

Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Physical, Chemical and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Metal Powders by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Type - Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Metal Powders by Type -

Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous, Non-Ferrous

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Physical, Chemical and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Type - Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Metal Powders by Type -

Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous, Non-Ferrous

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Physical, Chemical and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Metal Powders by

Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electrical &

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders

by Type - Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Metal Powders by Type -

Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ferrous, Non-Ferrous

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders

by Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Physical, Chemical and Mechanical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by

Production Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Physical, Chemical and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders

by Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049887/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________