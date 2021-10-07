Urinary Tract Cancer Market Predicted to Swell $8.7 billion by 2030, Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Portland-based research firm Allied Market Research, the global urinary tract cancer market generated $1.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence of urinary tract cancer, surge in geriatric population, and increase in number of bladder cancer research centers drive the growth of the global urinary tract cancer market. However, risk associated with the use of drugs employed in urinary tract cancer restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on Urinary Tract Cancer Market-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global urinary tract cancer market

Almost all the hospitals and cancer centers have reduced their outpatient capacity and conducting a triage to only select the patients that are in most need of a cystoscopy. This, in turn, caused cancellation and postponements of many non-essential surgical procedures across the world.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global urinary tract cancer market based on cancer type, treatment type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on treatment type, the immunotherapy segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global urinary tract cancer market analyzed in the research include Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lily and Company, Endo International plc., Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc.(GSK), Merck KGAA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

