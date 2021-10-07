Churchill Resamples 2.17% Ni over 7.7m including 8.0% Ni over 1.25m at Florence Lake, Starts Drilling at the Taylor Brook Ni-Cu-Co Project, NL

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce that re-sampling of historical core at the Florence Lake Project in Labrador has confirmed high grade nickel tenors which will help define methods for future exploration on the property. The 1992/93 core holes were stored in the NL Government Core Facility in Goose Bay, but had seen subsequent sampling of the original Falconbridge splits, so were not ideal for due-diligence sampling work. Several suitable samples from holes 92-01, 92-12 and 93-34, however, were selected by independent Qualified Person Dr. Derek Wilton. The 1996 Tapestry Ventures Inc. core was found stored intact in a rack on the property at the original camp site, and was recovered by a combined Churchill/Altius team in the field with Dr. Wilton independently taking all samples tabled below.



All drillholes sampled are from the Baikie Showing at Florence Lake, which has been shown to extend approximately 110m along strike and 90m depth from previous work. Highlights of Dr. Wilton’s sampling are Falconbridge holes 96-01 and 96-02, where the Baikie zone massive sulphide was targeted, with assays running to 8.00% Ni over 1.25m within a broader interval of 7.7m grading 2.17% Nickel. Cobalt and PGE tenors are interesting, and Dr. Wilton’s results represent the first Platinum, Palladium and Gold values reported from the 1996 drilling on the project.

Historical Drillhole # From To Length Wilton Samp # Ni% Cu% Co% Pt ppb Pd ppb Au ppb Falc Samp # Ni% Cu% Co% FLK-92-01 12.00 12.50 0.50 R15713 1.75 0.29 0.051 227 284 22 LB01852 1.36 0.12 0.03 12.50 13.00 0.50 R15714 3.41 1.37 0.089 177 432 31 LB01853 3.25 0.36 0.08 FLK-92-12 83.00 84.50 1.50 combined LB01997 1.31 0.04 0.01 84.50 86.00 1.50 R015712 1.48 0.08 0.04 86 193 14 LB01998 2.38 0.13 0.01 86.00 86.30 0.30 combined LB01999 1.19 0.10 0.01 FLK-93-34 82.16 82.20 0.04 combined LB03388 3.49 0.50 0.10 82.20 83.33 1.13 R015711 0.56 0.09 0.02 14 58 13 LB03389 0.03 0.01 0.01 83.33 83.75 0.42 combined LB03390 1.23 0.06 0.06 FL-96-01 18.45 19.45 1.00 E588751 1.62 0.09 0.04 66 243 8 28452 1.95 0.11 0.05 19.45 19.95 0.50 E588752 2.61 0.09 0.06 68 290 8 28453 1.90 0.06 0.06 19.95 20.95 1.00 combined 28454 3.10 0.30 0.07 20.95 21.95 1.00 E588754 2.08 0.10 0.05 79 238 7 28455 2.10 0.08 0.05 21.95 23.10 1.15 E588755 1.95 0.09 0.04 89 227 5 28456 2.09 0.08 0.05 23.10 23.60 0.50 E588756 2.35 0.12 0.05 89 284 5 28457 2.16 0.10 0.05 28.40 29.10 0.70 E588757 2.13 0.10 0.06 25 220 5 28463 2.40 0.09 0.06 32.50 33.50 1.00 E588758 1.84 0.09 0.04 180 282 4 28467 2.01 0.07 0.04 33.50 34.20 0.70 E588759 3.12 0.13 0.07 73 438 8 28468 3.00 0.10 0.06 FL-96-02 37.65 37.90 0.25 combined 28489 1.92 0.05 0.05 37.90 38.50 0.60 E588760 1.19 0.20 0.03 246 305 7 28490 0.01 0.00 0.01 38.50 39.00 0.50 combined 28491 3.20 0.49 0.07 46.30 47.50 1.20 E588761 1.43 0.08 0.04 77 212 2 28472 1.50 0.07 0.04 47.50 48.00 0.50 E588762 2.00 0.10 0.05 89 285 3 28473 1.85 0.10 0.05 48.00 49.00 1.00 E588763 0.63 0.02 0.02 54 98 2 28474 0.63 0.03 0.02 49.00 50.00 1.00 E588764 0.99 0.03 0.02 97 146 6 28475 0.83 0.03 0.02 50.00 51.00 1.00 E588765 0.80 0.02 0.02 59 100 6 28476 0.69 0.02 0.02 51.00 52.00 1.00 E588766 1.00 0.04 0.03 65 160 6 28477 0.96 0.03 0.02 52.00 52.75 0.75 E588767 0.71 0.04 0.03 34 106 1 28478 0.63 0.09 0.04 52.75 54.00 1.25 E588768 8.00 0.12 0.17 33 952 10 28479 6.60 0.06 0.10 FL-96-07 58.92 59.92 1.00 E588770 0.15 0.00 0.01 5 5 1 28675 0.03 0.002 0.00 59.92 60.40 0.48 E588771 2.53 0.10 0.05 316 383 2 28676 2.90 0.05 0.05 Grab Samples Notes Wilton Samp # Ni% Cu% Co% Pt ppb Pd ppb Au ppb Baikie Main Showing Serpentinized ultramafic R15707 2.95 0.12 0.08 85 421 7 Boomerang Showing Gossanous ultramafic R15708 0.01 0.01 0 2 8 <2 Seahorse Lake Showing Silicified massive sulphide R15709 0.01 0.01 0.01 <2 4 9 Seahorse Lk 2 Silicified massive sulphide R15710 0.01 0.01 0.02 <2 2 11

Churchill is also pleased to report that field work has commenced at the Taylor Brook Project in western Newfoundland, with drilling and road-clearing equipment on the property. Drilling in the known high grade Layden Showing area is commencing today.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Derek H.C. Wilton, P.Geo., FGC, who is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and independent of the Company. The Falconbridge drill core samples were half core samples split by the NL Department of Industry, Energy and Technology personnel at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay core storage facility. The samples were placed in labelled, sealed plastic bags. The Tapestry core samples were also half split core pieces that were likewise sealed in labelled plastic sample bags. The samples were transported to Thunder Bay, ON, and sent for assay. The grab samples were whole rock pieces, collected from mineralized outcrop. These samples were also sealed in labelled plastic sample bags. All sample bags were photographed and transported to Thunder Bay, ON. Standard OREAS 13b and blanks were inserted in the assay batch. The samples were analysed by ALS Geochemistry Ltd in Thunder Bay using PGM-MS25NS and ME-MS61L analytical protocols. Samples with over limit Ni contents were re-assayed using OG-46 Aqua-Regia overlimit method. Quality control results, including the laboratory’s own control samples, were evaluated immediately.

Churchill is managed by career mining industry professionals and currently holds four exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland, Florence Lake in Labrador, Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Ni-Cu-Co showings at Taylor Brook, Florence Lake and Pelly Bay, and diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River and Pelly Bay. The primary focus of Churchill is on the continued exploration and development of the Taylor Brook and Florence Lake Nickel Projects.

