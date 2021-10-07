Cytek® Biosciences Introduces New 25-Color Immunoprofiling Assay

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The field of medical research has a new tool to develop vaccines, personal immunotherapies, and cures for cancer and other infectious diseases using Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the launch of a new 25-color immunoprofiling assay. The new assay includes reagents and tools to simplify the workflow from sample preparation to data analysis, offering researchers an efficient way to obtain relevant data quickly and shorten the time from biological question to answer.



The Cytek 25-color immunoprofiling assay is optimized for use with Cytek’s Aurora full spectrum flow cytometer equipped with violet, blue, yellow-green and red lasers and provides a turnkey solution for identifying major human immune subpopulations for T, B, NK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils – all of which play important roles in the innate and adaptive immune response in various diseases.

Cytek’s new immunoprofiling assay is built on Cytek’s extensive experience pioneering and revolutionizing full spectrum flow cytometry to offer a more comprehensive understanding of the human immune system. The panel was designed and optimized by Cytek’s scientists, who published the first Optimized Multicolor Immunofluorescence Panel (“OMIP”) to go beyond 28-color fluorescence flow cytometry [40-color OMIP-69 panel – Cytometry Part A (97A: 1044-1051, 2020)].

To support the new 25-color immunoprofiling assay, Cytek released an 18-color cFluor® reagents kit that can be used with seven reagents from other suppliers. The 25-color assay has been optimized and titrated for use with seven Brilliant Violet™ reagents available from BioLegend® for analyzing human PBMC and whole blood on Cytek’s full spectrum systems.

“Our vast experience designing high parameter full spectrum flow cytometry panels led us to start delivering pre-optimized panels – a move that has been welcomed by researchers around the globe, as we are freeing them from time-consuming, labor-intensive and costly panel design and optimization,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “Our new immunoprofiling assay offering underscores our commitment to jumpstart immunology discovery using full spectrum flow cytometry and offering a total solution to our users.”

Cytek’s reagent assay is furnished with protocols for sample preparation, staining and acquisition, as well as experiment and analysis templates to streamline workflow and improve laboratory efficiency. This assay helps to distinguish different subsets of T, B, NK, NKT, DCs; including regulatory T cells, naïve T cells, activated T cells, memory T cells, effector T cells, naïve B cells, memory B cells, Early NK, Mature NK, Terminal NK, nonclassical and classical monocytes. Reagent kits function as a backbone, upon which users can then build by adding additional markers and expanding the panel.

For more information about Cytek’s new immunoprofiling assay, please visit this link or https://cytekbio.com/collections/reagents. For information about compatible Brilliant Violet reagents from BioLegend, please visit https://www.biolegend.com/en-us/spectral-cytometry.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only, and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Cytek, cFluor, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and corporate Twitter account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and Twitter account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek’s expectations regarding new products and its impact on immunology discovery. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to market conditions; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek’s current and potential products; Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Cytek’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; and Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/572ffb14-c742-4fe5-a7d7-6f736dea9a6d