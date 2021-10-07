New KLAS Report States Innovaccer Has the Deepest Adoption Among Newcomers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovaccer Inc. , the Health Cloud company, has announced that KLAS Research has recognized the Company for providing enterprise analytics and reporting on clinical, operational, and financial data.

The KLAS report, titled "Data and Analytics Platforms 2021: A First Look at Deep Adopters," examines software products that ingest, analyze, and report or display data in a format such as dashboards or scorecards that is reasonably understandable to non-IT users. The report rates vendors based on a framework that outlines the five pillars of a data and analytics platform, as well as the basic and advanced capabilities included within each pillar.

Regarding Innovaccer, the KLAS report stated, "The system is not just ingesting claims like a normal population health system would. The system is also ingesting clinical information, C-CDA documents, ADT files, and other data from our affiliated practices as well as our employed and owned assets. The system is ingesting data from outside sources as well, including HIE data, unsolicited lab data, biometric information from some employers we work with, and SDOH data feeds. The system is also beginning to ingest scheduling data and some practice billing information. We haven't historically used the system for those things, but with the rollout of another module, those things are becoming more common. The system is really ingesting all the population health data we need from soup to nuts."

"This is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together with our customers and partners by working in the service of patients like never before—as one," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "KLAS Research reports are the gold standard for healthcare IT insights and rankings. We are grateful to our customers for sharing their experiences with KLAS and partnering with us to build the future of health, together."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

