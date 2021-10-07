Artificial Paintings Has Donated $13.500+ to Charity in the Past 12 Months

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Paintings is a relatively young company founded by art-loving enthusiasts who are also pretty passionate about technology. Having trained the AI model to create startling works of art, Artificial Paintings continues to develop new strategies for the AI model to learn. One of the latest experiments conducted by the company resulted in the skillful weaving of 3D elements into the traditional 2D art with all the patterns generated by Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial Paintings keeps producing digital masterpieces and teaching the AI model to exploit brand new artistic techniques. However, the company can't help but stay concerned about the current ecological situation that seems to be getting worse. That's why Artificial Paintings has launched a unique charity program: a cut of the proceeds from each sold AI painting goes to the verified charity organizations that have applied for the partnership with AP.

The list of organizations that receive donations from Artificial Paintings includes such well-known funds as GREENPEACE, Save The Children, Charity:water, WFP United Nations World Food Programme, Action Against Hunger, Unicef, ICRC International Committee Of The Red Cross, MSF Doctors Without Borders (Médecins sans frontières), SEA SHEPHERD Protected Marine Wildlife Worldwide, International Marine Mammal Project (IMMP), Oceana, Mission Blue, The Cousteau Society, Binance Charity and many more.

As of the second half of 2021, Artificial Paintings is mainly focused on supporting marine conservation funds under the slogan "AI Will Save The Ocean," proving that Artificial Intelligence can help reduce ocean pollution and minimize the negative impact of human activities.

Learn more about other projects and initiatives launched by Artificial Paintings. You can follow the company on Twitter (@ArtificialNFT) or Instagram (@Artificial_Paintings).

