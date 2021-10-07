COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first of its kind City-Wide Space Community Days, November 3-5, will showcase Colorado Springs, Colorado, the epicenter of national security space. Sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV), Lockheed Martin, LinQuest Corporation, National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), the three-day event is designed to offer the Space Community of Colorado an opportunity to hear from leaders in the Department of Defense and Commercial space industry, participate in interactive workshops designed for the space professional and entrepreneur, tour the United States Air Force Academy’s Multi-Domain Lab and Space Systems Research Center (SSRC), and network with leaders of like minds. Each day will offer new and exciting experiences to boaster the incredible organizations who play a large role within the Colorado Space Community.

Brandon Greene, Rocky Mountain Regional Director of NSIN, stated, "Personally, I am extremely excited to take part in the upcoming Colorado Springs City-Wide Space Community Days as it underscores both the Vision and Mission of the National Security Innovation Network. America’s strength lies in its diversity. Having an event that strengthens the collaboration between a mixed set of stakeholders (DoD, Civil, Commercial, and Academic sectors) lends itself to both identifying existing opportunities and better understanding what is within the art of the possible and collaboratively shape new solutions from inception." Additionally, Jay Lindell, Aerospace and Defense Industry Champion at OEDIT, declared, “Aerospace and the defense industry is an economic engine for the State of Colorado and continues to attract aerospace businesses, national security missions, and innovative research institutions and projects to our state. The aerospace ecosystem is an essential part of Colorado’s economy and will continue to be critical as Governor Polis works to power the Colorado comeback. Thanks to Colorado’s incredible quality of life, and world-class talent pool, more and more aerospace companies are calling Colorado home.”

The event will be held at various locations over the three-day period throughout Colorado Springs, Colorado. Each of the collaborating organizations are listed below. KiMar Gartman, the Catalyst Accelerator Program Director, stated, “Colorado Springs is a growing epicenter of space. We are excited for the upcoming City-Wide Space Community Days where leaders in space across Colorado Springs will be able to connect, learn more about what others are doing in this vertical, and find synergies that lead to greater collaboration in the future”. To register and learn more about what each organization will be offering at the event, please visit the City-Wide Space Community Days website at https://catalystaccelerator.space/city-wide-space-community-event-2021/.

Event Collaborators:

Air Force Research Laboratory

Catalyst Accelerator

Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation

Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC

Exponential Impact

Lockheed Martin

National Cybersecurity Center

National Security Innovation Network

Space Foundation

Space ISAC

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

United States Air Force Academy

