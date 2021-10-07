Bridging Nature and Metaverse: Project OASIS to Provide Nature-Lovers a One-Stop Shop Gaming Experience

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Multi-chain community-driven launchpad Starter (https://starter.xyz) today announced it will host the launch of Project OASIS, a cryptocurrency-based project in which users, otherwise known as Natives, are each equipped with an exclusive avatar and wallet allowing full ownership and custody to create in-game characters, avatars, equipment and accessories. The OASIS Metaverse will harness the power of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and bridge social gaming with decentralized finance (DeFi).

Serving as a one-stop blockchain realm to offer a gamified blockchain services and products, OASIS will serve as a script-less adventure with an in-game economy allowing users to create and develop their own adventure with infinite possibilities. Each unique avatar will later be provided with its own, personalized NFT character allowing users to further communicate, connect, trade, transact and obtain rare NFTs in the metaverse.

“We believe that ProjectOASIS has a great potential for growth as the blockchain metaverse offers a variety of gamified blockchain services and products,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at Starter. “OASIS will become a progressive and comprehensive ecosystem, allowing nature-loving token holders and Natives to gather, create and play in a metaverse that was created by nostalgia to bring back easy, light and fun games back into the cryptosphere.”

To facilitate yield farming, liquidity mining and rewards, native users can farm tokens and perform swaps in OASIS. OASIS has already integrated Pancakeswap and Apeswap to follow next as the primary DEXes on OASIS. Farms and staking pools will be integrated shortly after the OASIS IDO.

OASIS also offers ‘OLá’, its very own launchpad, which will be integrated into the metaverse, allowing other projects to grow and flourish and also allowing Natives to participate in additional projects within the community. The OASIS metaverse will have a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), which will be run by OASIS COUNCIL and governed by $OASIS token holders.

During the Initial Dex Announcement (IDO), 1,500,000 $OASIS tokens will be made available for purchase at $0.20 USD. Inspired by the games of yesteryears, OASIS metaverse seeks to attract a new generation of DeFi adopters through the social gamification of DeFi to build a community that brings earnings and rewards beyond entertainment.

The proceeds generated from the token sale will be utilized for game development.

Starter’s community has provided hassle-free funding to over 35 IDO launches and now adds Project Oasis. For more information on Starter’s IDO launch of Project OASIS, please visit https://starter.xyz/.

About Starter

Starter (https://starter.xyz) is a multi-chain community-driven launchpad, supporting interoperability of IDO launches on 7 blockchains (Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Fantom, and Avalanche) and providing projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles, complex KYC requirements and a manual selection process. Starter consists of four separate branches: venture arm Starter.capital, decentralized launchpad Starter.xyz, decentralized exchange StarterSwap.xyz, and token vesting and liquidity locking StartVesting.xyz.

About Project OASIS

ProjectOasis is a virtual universe built for people to socialize and interact with the different decentralized applications (Dapps) and protocols available in decentralized finance (DeFi). The Oasis universe will consist of various swaps (AMMs), launchpads, NFT marketplaces as well as a Participate-to-Earn element where users are rewarded simply for interacting within the metaverse.