Ohio National launches new websites for prospective financial professionals

Clean-sheet, mobile-optimized site redesigns offer personalized content, increased functionality, and timely look and feel



Website redesigns facilitate seamless, productive communication between Ohio National and prospective financial professionals

New websites adhere to Ohio National’s continuing philosophy for engaging financial professionals: It’s their business, their vision, and we can help.



CINCINNATI, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services is pleased to announce the relaunch of its two recruiting websites for financial professionals.

The all-new joinohionational.com gives prospective financial professionals a look into the independent contract options and insurance products backed by the financial strength of Ohio National, including life and disability income insurance and annuities.

The other redesigned site, joinonesco.com, provides a 360-degree view of the company’s affiliated full-service broker/dealer, The O.N. Equity Sales Company (ONESCO).

These key assets in the company’s digital space are engineered from the ground up to give visitors access to intuitive decision-making tools and actionable information. “Our goal with these sites is to make it easier for financial professionals and entrepreneurs to learn exactly what they can expect from us, in terms of product, service and philosophy,” said Jill Hartmann, vice president of distribution marketing and communications. “We appreciate that it’s their business and their vision. What we want to convey is how we can help. The new sites do just that in an environment that’s quick to navigate, imaginative and full of useful information.”

Both sites follow a fresh, approachable design aesthetic that incorporates expressive illustrations, relatable characters and concise messages that can be read at a glance.

New and enhanced site functionality includes:

Content customized to the visitor’s preferences

Interactive map of regional contacts

Faster processing of requests and form submissions

Full optimization for mobile devices

Streaming video and audio

“The site redevelopment reflects our ongoing campaign to invigorate and modernize communication with prospective financial professionals,” said Chris Calabro, senior vice president and chief distribution and marketing officer.

This new take on the company’s long-standing value proposition is reaching the field through print, social media, external websites and personalized messaging. These contacts are conversational and direct — and furnish clear and objective information. “We want every touchpoint to highlight the compelling value proposition we offer financial professionals,” added Calabro.

About Ohio National

Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America, we provide the insurance products that help our policyholders achieve financial security and independence. As of December 31, 2020, its affiliated companies have $41.2 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Subsidiary The O.N. Equity Sales Company (“ONESCO”) is a full-service broker-dealer, Member FINRA and SIPC. Recognized as a Leader in Gender Equity by Queen City Certified. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on Lin k edIn , Face b ook and YouT u be .



