Split-Dollar Life Insurance Webinar for Nonprofit Organizations, Hosted by Monte Harrick, Fulcrum Partners

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Harrick, Senior Vice President Retirement, Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, will host an open webinar on the use of split-dollar life insurance as an effective business strategy for rewarding key employees while increasing the likelihood of employee retention. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/ 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Registration is available at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/split-dollar-webinar/ or on the company’s blog Deferred Compensation News.



The webinar will highlight strategies of particular interest to nonprofit organizations including nonprofit credit unions and nonprofit healthcare. The use of split dollar life insurance, however, is equally relevant to for-profit companies, S corps and as a component of succession planning for family-owned businesses. All interested parties are welcome to attend the educational event.

Joining Harrick on the webinar will be Attorney Mark Grushkin, Partner Littler Mendelson. Grushkin will provide insights from a legal perspective based on his more than 30 years of experience, much of which has focused on employee benefits, including deferred compensation strategies.

“A split dollar arrangement can be a standalone benefit to the employee,” explained Harrick, “or the organization can choose to pair it with a nonqualified deferred compensation plan (NQDC). Particularly today, with companies competitively seeking to attract and retain key talent, a split dollar life insurance agreement can be a powerful incentive for boosting long-term employee commitment.”

Early sign up for “Split Dollar Life Insurance: An Alternative Deferred Compensation Strategy” is encouraged as online viewing will be limited to the first 100 registrants. Registrants unable to attend will receive a link to download the educational webinar video, post-event.

To learn more about other strategies organizations and executives can use for creative, tax efficient retirement savings and employee reward, sign up for Deferred Compensation News. You may also contact any member of the Fulcrum Partners nationwide team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a leading strategic advisory firm in the U.S. and has consistently led from the front as a workplace ally for 20 years. OneDigital’s ability to converge health, wealth and human resources into a hub of services and business guidance has empowered companies to create workplaces that attract and retain talent while fueling innovation and company growth. As employee healthcare, wellness and workplace benefits continue to shift, companies of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s advisory teams for counsel and its adjacent services, including employee benefits, holistic HR services, retirement and wealth management, employee wellbeing and pharmacy consulting. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 100 offices and 2,400+ business strategists serve the needs of over 60,000 employers across the nation.

OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007, one of only 11 companies to do so. Currently listed as 18th on Business Insurance’s list of 100 Largest U.S. Brokers, OneDigital’s deep analytic abilities and experienced advisors deliver insights that reduce business risk and improve plan design and performance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com. Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

