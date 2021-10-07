Rogue One, Inc Subsidiary Launches New Aged Tequila Production Platform

Washington DC, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc., a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Human Brands International, Inc. has launched a program to age a minimum of 250,000 liters of Blanco Tequila which will then be sold as Reposado Tequila to existing and new bulk tequila customers over the course of the next 12-15 months. During this time period the Company also plans to produce a minimum of 75,000 Liters of Anejo Tequila. The increased production of these aged expressions is based on several market factors, including increased consumer demand and an industry wide shortage of aged expressions. Due to the aforementioned factors, the current market values of each of these aged expressions are at all-time highs, which is expected to last for the foreseeable future based on the growing global demand for Reposado and Anejo sipping tequilas.

“Although there is a waiting period, the benefit of aging tequila is with ‘age’ comes value and an ability to increase our top line revenue growth and profit margins”, stated COO Janon Costley. “We produce blanco at a set price but aging that same Blanco and selling it as a Reposado or Anejo allows us to sell these aged Tequila expressions at 2x – 4x the price without changing our base cost of goods”. The Company also plans to allot some of the aged production inventory, combined with its proprietary formula and process to develop Reposado, Cristalino and Anejo expressions for the Company’s premium flagship brand Armero.

Tequila has been one of the fastest growing spirit categories for the past five years. According to Nielsen, U.S. off-premise sales of tequila generated $1.25 billion in sales year-to-date as of July 25, which is a 54.9 percent year-over-year increase.

About Rogue One, Inc.

Rogue One, Inc is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities in the multi-trillion-dollar spirit/adult beverage sector and related industries. ROAG primarily targets companies, and/or exclusive production and supply agreements in the Tequila industry. ROAG will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized retail/hospitality locations and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. ( www.humanbrandsinc.com ) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the Tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality. Human Brands diversified operating divisions currently own and manage over 250k agave plants, several premium spirit brands such as Armero Tequila, Three hospitality concepts,( Santo C oyote , . San t a Cantina , Muse o by Santo ) and holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands ( CapCity B everage ). The Company’s core foundation is built upon its bulk Tequila production operations. The Company currently has supply contracts with well-known Tequila brands, as well as celebrities and athletes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

