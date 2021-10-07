Surround Sound Becomes Surround Sight: AirDrop Gaming Takes Aim at Improving Gaming Experiences for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Gaming Community

ZEELAND, Mich., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirDrop Gaming is introducing an audio-radar gaming experience, allowing deaf and hard-of-hearing gamers to "see the sound" in video games through a state-of-the-art, LED lighting display. Using the display - attached at multiple points of the gamer's screen to mimic the surround sound games were designed for - deaf and HOH gamers can see sounds such as gunfire, footsteps, explosions, vehicles, and more.

Audio Radar will launch on Indiegogo on Oct. 15, 2021. "We hope to give these communities a level of accessibility they've never had while playing the games they love, including Battle Royal titles - Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty, and more," said Tim Murphy, CEO of AirDrop Gaming. "The entire entertainment industry is becoming more and more accessible. Through innovation, we're doing our part to give all gamers a fair shot."

Audio Radar is a gamechanger for people who have their full hearing as well. Gamers can experience full 7.1 surround sound and benefit from the front and back channels that 2.1 headphones just can't accommodate—with full control at their fingertips. "While I think this is going to revolutionize the way the deaf and hard of hearing gamers out there play, as someone who hears okay, I still benefited from it as well," said Dan Ahn from Ahnestly, a YouTube channel that reviews tech and gaming products.

Over the last 18 months, extensive time was put into development and testing, yet the true test came in March of 2019, when fully deaf and partially deaf gamers conducted user testing. "It was a continuous warning system, and it worked perfectly for my style of play," said Jamal, a gamer who is 100% deaf. "It gives you that little bit extra notification where the sound is," added Chris, who is partially deaf. "If you don't catch where the sound came from in the headset when it happened, there's a good chance you caught it visually from the lights and can react."

Audio Radar launches on October 15 on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. For more information about Audio Radar and how to pre-order click HERE .



About AirDrop Gaming

AirDrop Gaming is an innovative and technologically advanced company, specializing in developing world-class gaming accessories that improve gamers' performance and play experience. The company is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan, USA. Founded by Tim Murphy in 2012. For more information and request for live Audio Radar demos, please contact tim@airdropgaming.com or direct +1 616-304-1454.







