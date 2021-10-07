Mass Technology Leadership Council Announces Tech Top 50

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) announced honorees of its Tech Top 50 via video on October 7. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies and leaders who have made a significant impact during the past year across eight categories: Best Pivot to Meet the New World, Business Accomplishment, Company Culture, Inclusivity Impact, Leadership, New Company of the Year, Tech for Good: Social Responsibility, and Tech to Watch.



Forty-nine honorees were chosen across these categories, with the final recognition, the Mosaic Award, given to Chevalier “Chevy” Cleaves, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer of MIT Lincoln Laboratory, for his work creating access and opportunity for future leaders.

Over the course of the next few weeks, MassTLC will share the stories of the recipients to spotlight their accomplishments and their impact on customers, partners, employees, and the broader community.

“The resiliency and determination of the tech ecosystem in this region enables the innovation and leadership that makes Massachusetts so special,” remarked MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “It is an honor to recognize the people and companies and their amazing stories.”

Tech Top 50 Recipients Include:

Best Pivot to Meet the New World

athenahealth

CIC Health

Cramer

ezCater

Robin

SplitSpot

Business Accomplishment

Amwell

ChaosSearch

LinkSquares

MassRobotics

Perch

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)

Company Culture

Everbridge

Kaspersky

LogMeIn, Inc.

Navisite

Progress Software

PTC

Salesforce

Sensata Technologies

Inclusivity Impact

Capital One

Progress Software

Sensata Technologies

Verizon

ZoomInfo

Leadership

Janesse Bruce, CEO & Co-Founder, meQuilibrium

Jeff Cote, CEO & President, Sensata Technologies

Kevin Knopp, CEO & Founder, 908 Devices

Sam King, CEO, Veracode

Todd Piett, CEO, Rave Mobile Safety

Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation

Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress Software

New Company of the Year

juli Inc.

Revenue Ops LLC

Vizit

Zingeroo, Inc.

Tech for Good: Social Responsibility

Analog Devices (ADI)

Mimecast

NETSCOUT

Progress Software

Salesforce

Wayfair

Yesware

Tech to Watch

908 Devices

Formlabs

Neurable

Phuc Labs, Inc.

Robin

SparkCharge

The Tech Top 50 is sponsored by Cigna, Invest Northern Ireland, PNC Bank, and PwC.

