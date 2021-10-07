Mass Technology Leadership Council Announces Tech Top 50

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) announced honorees of its Tech Top 50 via video on October 7. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies and leaders who have made a significant impact during the past year across eight categories: Best Pivot to Meet the New World, Business Accomplishment, Company Culture, Inclusivity Impact, Leadership, New Company of the Year, Tech for Good: Social Responsibility, and Tech to Watch.
Forty-nine honorees were chosen across these categories, with the final recognition, the Mosaic Award, given to Chevalier “Chevy” Cleaves, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer of MIT Lincoln Laboratory, for his work creating access and opportunity for future leaders.
Over the course of the next few weeks, MassTLC will share the stories of the recipients to spotlight their accomplishments and their impact on customers, partners, employees, and the broader community.
“The resiliency and determination of the tech ecosystem in this region enables the innovation and leadership that makes Massachusetts so special,” remarked MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “It is an honor to recognize the people and companies and their amazing stories.”
Tech Top 50 Recipients Include:
Best Pivot to Meet the New World
athenahealth
CIC Health
Cramer
ezCater
Robin
SplitSpot
Business Accomplishment
Amwell
ChaosSearch
LinkSquares
MassRobotics
Perch
UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)
Company Culture
Everbridge
Kaspersky
LogMeIn, Inc.
Navisite
Progress Software
PTC
Salesforce
Sensata Technologies
Inclusivity Impact
Capital One
Progress Software
Sensata Technologies
Verizon
ZoomInfo
Leadership
Janesse Bruce, CEO & Co-Founder, meQuilibrium
Jeff Cote, CEO & President, Sensata Technologies
Kevin Knopp, CEO & Founder, 908 Devices
Sam King, CEO, Veracode
Todd Piett, CEO, Rave Mobile Safety
Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation
Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress Software
New Company of the Year
juli Inc.
Revenue Ops LLC
Vizit
Zingeroo, Inc.
Tech for Good: Social Responsibility
Analog Devices (ADI)
Mimecast
NETSCOUT
Progress Software
Salesforce
Wayfair
Yesware
Tech to Watch
908 Devices
Formlabs
Neurable
Phuc Labs, Inc.
Robin
SparkCharge
The Tech Top 50 is sponsored by Cigna, Invest Northern Ireland, PNC Bank, and PwC.
About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.
The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for our members to advance their collective interests. More at www.masstlc.org.