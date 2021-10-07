NP Digital and SoFi Win OMMA Award for Best Search Marketing SEO Campaign

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announces it has won the Best Search Marketing SEO Campaign award from the 2021 MediaPost OMMA Awards. This marks back-to-back years that NP Digital has won the best SEO campaign award.

The agency won the Excellence in Advertising award for its strategic work with SoFi. The SEO campaign turned natural search into the primary driver of traffic and funded accounts for its new cryptocurrency investing product.

The competitive market strategy targeted four keyword themes with research, a content marketing roadmap, digital public outreach, and best practices in technical SEO. In less than a year, the campaign saw a 509 percent increase in natural search sessions from first-page ranking visibility increases of 414 percent.

“We are extremely proud of the work our team accomplished and the incredible results of this strategic digital marketing initiative,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “It’s a privilege to partner with brands like SoFi and to have the opportunity to pioneer their growth in emerging market categories.”

NP Digital’s recognition highlights its innovative and multifaceted approach to SEO and content marketing. It is this integrated combination of research, data, technical SEO, content strategy, and offsite digital PR that creates winning results for its clients.

“Partnering with NP Digital was an instrumental component for SoFi to elevate and build authority within the investment sector, a critical area of expansion for us in 2021,” said AJ Smith, Head of Content at SoFi. The strategy and partnership we have built provided a success framework that we can use in other areas of the business for continued growth.”​

This newest accolade joins a growing list of awards for the agency including a 2021 Drum Award for Search in PPC for Best Global B2B Campaign. NP Digital also recently ranked as the 21st fastest-growing company in America by Inc. 5000 and landed sixth on Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies. Additionally, NP Digital was named an OMMA Awards Finalist in three other categories: Best B2B Campaign, Online Marketing Excellence in Technology, and Best Email Campaign.

About MediaPost OMMA Awards:

MediaPost is a publishing and conference company with a mission to provide valuable resources to media, marketing and advertising professionals through numerous channels such as blogs, newsletters, directories, conferences and annual awards. The OMMA Awards by MediaPost annually honors agencies and advertisers that showcase innovation in digital marketing and advertising the most cutting-edge digital campaigns across 35 different categories.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 500 employees, seven offices and a headquarters in San Diego. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

