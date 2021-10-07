Scripted Launches in Pacific Northwest: Allowing Patients Convenient, Affordable, and Accessible Healthcare at Their Local Pharmacy

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scripted (www.scripted.co) announced its new service to transform healthcare into an on-demand approach, where local pharmacists can prescribe and fill medications for common tests and treatments for patients in the same visit.

Through partnering with pharmacies in local communities, Scripted provides an easy solution to health needs without having to schedule a doctor's appointment. In compliance with state regulations, pharmacists using Scripted are able to assess common conditions like urinary tract infections and erectile dysfunction, and issue refill or new prescriptions for common medications such as asthma inhalers and hormonal birth control pills.

Scripted's consultation prices start as low as $19, with most services being $39. The availability of particular treatments varies by state.

"Patients have wanted healthcare to be simple for decades," said James Lott, Founder and CEO of Script Health. "Pharmacists are in nearly every community, and with Scripted, they can make common tests and treatments accessible to everyone."

Scripted, currently being rolled out in ID and (Seattle) WA, allows patients to find prescribing partner pharmacies near them. To set up an appointment, patients book a consultation with a Scripted pharmacy on www.scripted.co. Upon receiving a text message confirmation, Scripted directs them to fill out a HIPAA-compliant, digital self-assessment of their symptoms and their health history. Alternatively, patients may also walk in without an appointment to get care.

"We helped a woman traveling to Yellowstone (national park) who had spoken to their physician about a UTI before leaving," said Sally Myler, PharmD, owner of Corner Drug Pharmacy (in Driggs, ID). "She thought her prescription for a UTI would be here but it wasn't. We used Scripted to provide a new script for her right away rather than waiting for later in the day. She felt better and saved time on her vacation."

Launched in 2019, Scripted parent company Script Health is a health tech startup that aims to provide easy access to essential and life-saving treatments. The company has successfully completed startup accelerator programs and gained funding from Techstars , Softbank , and the University of Chicago.

For further information, visit www.scripted.co or contact info(at)scripthealth(dot)co.

