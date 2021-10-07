Neoantigens Market Size ($10,54,783.54 Thousand by 2028) Growth Forecast at 31.2% CAGR During 2023 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoantigens Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Neoantigens Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Treatment and Therapeutic Specialty,” the Neoantigens Market Size is expected to be US$ 2,71,428.57 thousand in 2023, and it is projected to reach US$ 10,54,783.54 thousand by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2023 to 2028. The possible side effects associated with neoantigen vaccines hinder the growth of the market.

Neoantigens Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Achilles Therapeutics plc; Advaxis, Inc.; Frame Cancer Therapeutics; Genocea; Gradalis, Inc.; Gritstone Oncology; Immunicum AB; Medigene AG; Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.; and Moderna, Inc. are among the key companies operating in the neoantigens market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In November 2020, Cellesce Ltd. entered a partnership with Manchester BIOGEL to develop fully synthetic animal-free three-dimensional (3D) scaffolds that mimic the physiological environment in the human body and enable manufacture, scale-up, and enhanced reproducibility of patient-derived organoids.

In October 2019, Corning Incorporated launched two new products—Elplasia and Matrigel—to its organoid culture portfolio to provide new solutions to support spheroid and organoid culture models. Elplasia, a 3D cell culture microplate, features a microcavity technology that enables high-volume spheroid formation, culture, and analysis. The Matrigel matrix for organoid culture is optimized to support organoid growth and differentiation.

In September 2018, STEMCELL technologies signed a partnership agreement with Brigham and Women’s Hospital to commercialize a human pluripotent stem cell-derived kidney organoid culture system.

In January 2021, Genocea announced cancer discovery publication. The benefits of neoantigen identification using the ATLAS platform. This discovery strengthens neoantigen immunotherapies by theoretically ensuring that they target the correct neoantigens while removing Inhibigens.

In April 2021, Immunicum announced the start of a research partnership with Nina Bhardwaj's laboratory at the Tisch Cancer Institute's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

In April 2020, Frame Therapeutics and eTheRNA immunotherapies NV established a new research partnership to create mRNA cancer vaccines against immunogenic neoantigens.

In August 2019, Moderna, Inc. announced the beginning of a phase 2 trial of its customized cancer vaccine for patients suffering from melanoma in collaboration with Merck. The cancer vaccine, called mRNA-4157, enters a phase 2 VEGF-A drug for myocardial ischemia developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

In July 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Gritstone Oncology announced a clinical research collaboration to evaluate a novel immunotherapy approach in advanced solid tumors.

In 2023, North America dominated the global neoantigens market. The US is the largest market for neoantigens, followed by Canada and Mexico. Factors such as the growing numbers of clinical trials, increasing advancements for immunotherapies to treat cancer, and growing support from the governments in the respective countries are driving the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the significantly rising incidence of cancers in all countries in North America is likely to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The neoantigens market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the large population of cancer patients, increasing number of research studies, growing support from the government, and the rising number of startups and biotech companies in the region.

Based on treatment, the neoantigens market is bifurcated into combination therapy and mono therapy. The combination therapy segment accounted for more than 53.33% of the market share in 2023. In terms of therapeutic specialty, the neoantigens market is segmented into gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, solid tumor, urinary systems cancers, melanoma, head and neck cancer, and others. The gastrointestinal cancer segment held the largest share of the market in 2023 owing to the growing developments and approvals for cancer therapies.

Developments in biotechnology have led to a rise in acceptance for immunotherapy, further driving its use in personalized medicines. Immunotherapy is widely used to treat cancer; a few immunotherapy procedures involve the use of neoantigens, the antigens present on the surface of cancer cells. Therefore, applications of neoantigens are being widely studied to treat cancer. The uniqueness of neoantigens allows researchers to identify patients’ immune systems and find antigens to target cancer cells without disturbing healthy cells. The developments in immunotherapy caught pace after 2015 when the first clinical trial of neoantigen vaccine was performed. In 2017, two additional clinical trial studies were published by Neon Therapeutics that proved the efficacy of the neoantigen vaccine to treat melanoma (skin cancer) in humans. The positive results of clinical trials have attracted various startups to discover and develop neoantigen-based cancer therapeutics. Many companies have shown interest in the development of neoantigens.

Neoantigens Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of treatment, the combination therapy segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market for the combination therapy segment is expected to grow in the coming years due to the growing clinical trials for the neoantigens combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) or other cancer therapies. Most of the companies have initiated clinical trials for neoantigens as a combined therapy. For instance, Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has commenced its SLATE and GRANITE phase 1/2 clinical trials combined with its heterologous prime-boost system along with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Also, to conduct the clinical trial, Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has collaborated with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to estimate the safety and tolerability of SLATE and GRANITE in combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) and with OPDIVO plus YERVOY (ipilimumab) in patients suffering from solid tumors. In terms of therapeutic specialty, the gastrointestinal cancer segment accounted for more than 19.96% share of the global neoantigens market in 2023.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. The global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt across several markets. Although the healthcare sector had witnessed SARS, H1N1, and other outbreaks in the last few years, the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak has made the situation most complicated due to its mode of transmission. In the US, many doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities are delaying or canceling the cancer procedures, surgeries, and sometimes screenings or other treatments, if it is not considered urgent, emergency, or otherwise indicated for life-threatening conditions. Cancer patients are requested to maintain social distance as they are more prone to get infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 due to a weak immune system.

In Europe, many cancer vaccine development companies have been directed to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. For instance, in April 2020, NEC announced after its neoantigen cancer vaccine project, it is planning to develop the COVID-19 vaccine using AI with close collaboration with NOI, a biotechnology subsidiary located in Oslo, Norway. Also, patient enrollment in clinical trials has been significantly declined amid the pandemic. These factors are having a negative impact on the market. Health authorities are worrying that attempting to fight the COVID-19 would indirectly contribute to an increase in the deaths of ill patients, including patients of cancer, malaria, and other diseases. The death pool of ill patients in low-cost regions is expected to increase because healthcare professionals have limited their patient checking as many hospitals have limited resources and staff.













