Pipefy Awarded Three 2021 Comparably Awards for Best Company for Happiness, Compensation and Career Growth

San Francisco, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the no-code workflow management software that empowers citizen developers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it has been named ‘Best Company’ in three key categories by Comparably - Best Company for Happiness, Best Company for Compensation and Best Company for Career Growth. The company received the recognition after Comparably processed over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies worldwide from September 2020 through September 2021.

“We are so proud to be highly ranked by our employees in these categories,” said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO at Pipefy. “As a people-first company, this validation of knowing our team sees Pipefy as a place that recognizes their efforts and worries about their happiness shows me we are on the right path. Our culture goes beyond workplace behavior. It reflects our beliefs, values, and how we want to change and influence the SaaS industry. As CEO, this proves that you can lead a team with 10x execution without them sacrificing quality of life.”

“Being recognized with these awards just validates how corporate culture and success walk hand in hand,” said Ananth Avva, President and COO at Pipefy. “Being open to feedback, continuously improving, and embracing people's uniqueness are a huge part of Pipefy’s philosophy. We are building an environment where people have the support they need to grow and the space to be heard,” finished Avva.

Comparably’s mission is to make workplaces transparent and rewarding for both employees and employers. Comparably reveals company cultures & market compensation (as contributed by real employees), and showcases the most fair and accurate display of employer brands.

Pipefy recently announced it was named ‘Leader’ in 11 G2 Fall 2021 Grids, including ‘Best No-Code Development Platforms Software’ and ‘Best Business Process Management Software’. The company is also growing its team and is actively hiring for multiple jobs worldwide—it expects to close 2021 with 500 employees. In addition, Pipefy has also released two new product offerings: Forms, a solution that turns smart forms into workflows and Shared Inbox, which enables users to automate responses and improve shared email visibility.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in the Silicon Valley. Try Pipefy today!

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.