Zerotrillion Wins Gold Effie for Cannabis Work

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effie Canada has announced its winners for 2021, with Zerotrillion awarded Gold for their work on Flowr's BC Pink Kush "Art & Science" Campaign.

The award-winning campaign for The Flowr Corporation, a Canadian Licensed Cannabis Producer, addressed one of the biggest issues Cannabis consumers face - inconsistent THC levels across dried flower product. Most cannabis brands will offer a THC percentage in their products with a deviation range between 10% to 12%, forcing consumers into a game of THC Russian Roulette every time they bought bud. Zerotrillion showcased Flowr's unique benefit, the right to smoke without surprises, and having the smallest THC deviation rate on the market at 2.5%. This campaign effort solidified Flowr's place as the most consistent supplier on the market with a never before used call-out "THC ± 2.5%".

The visual components of the campaign drew inspiration from renowned Dutch artist Rembrandt, alongside scientific instrumentation as props, resulting in stunning photography that elevated the aesthetic standard in Cannabis Print Advertising.

The effectiveness of this innovative effort was undeniable with Flowr's BC Pink Kush campaign driving clickthrough rates at 4x the industry average, increasing site traffic by 349%, and pushing BC Pink Kush to the #1 spot as the premium dried flower at the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Alex Paquin, CEO of Zerotrillion, said, "I was so thrilled to hear that we won a rare Gold Effie. This is only further proof that shooting for the moon creatively with each and every brief is worth the effort."

For the past 50 years, Effie has celebrated brand success and achievement at an unmatched level of recognition. Yearly, Effie Canada recognizes international agencies and companies who champion the greatest advertising efforts and set standards for the industry with their effective marketing strategies for that year. Creative agencies faced many obstacles in 2020 with the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic, however, some agencies used this adversity to their advantage to create award-winning campaigns.

This past year left high expectations with its record number of Effie entries. Zerotrillion proudly accounts for one of only six agencies to be awarded a Gold Effie in Canada and having their client Flowr as one of only four for-profit companies to win a gold.

Zerotrillion is honored to be recognized for their creative strength on this project - proof that putting creativity first translates effectively to sales and enduring brand reputation. In addition to this latest award, Zerotrillion was also named Best New Agency of the Year at this year's New York Festivals.

