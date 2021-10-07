MyLocalDUILawyer.com Announces Official Launch of New Directory of DUI Lawyers

Nashville, TN , Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyLocalDUILawyer.com is pleased to announce the official launch of a new directory for DUI lawyers. This directory was created to help people connect to the best DUI lawyers and law firms in the country. The directory includes free and paid membership plans for members. As part of the grand launch, members can now take advantage of significant discounts on all paid memberships. A membership that would otherwise cost around $500 to $800 per year is now being offered only at $1 to $7 per year. This offer stands for a very limited period of time and hence all the DUI attorneys and firms are requested to avail of this offer at their earliest convenience. The directory connects lawyers with individuals who are facing a possible DUI conviction. And it also consists of a reliable network of successful legal representatives and reputed firms in different states.

For people who are in search of a firm nearby, all it takes is just a couple of clicks. They can search by name, firm, or keyword; or search by location, city, or zipcode. The directory fetches results of all nearby DUI lawyers in its database. This search makes it easy, saves time, and most importantly connects people to attorneys that have been reviewed by others. Searching for a perfect lawyer could take a lot of time. DUI convictions must be taken seriously and having great legal representation is always a good idea. This directory is an attempt to help people get faster results.

This platform works great for both parties. For DUI lawyers, this is a great platform to attract new clients. They can become a member and get listed for free. They could also choose to become paid members and enjoy special benefits such as being listed on the first page of the search results. There are three plans currently available here. The Bronze Plan which is a free-to-join plan is for those lawyers and firms who want to give it a try on this platform. They can sign up for free, still get leads, and receive direct inquiries. The Silver Plan at $50 per month which comes with an annual discounted plan is the most affordable plan to get direct DUI leads. This plan allows lawyers and firms to promote their websites to potential clients while this platform sends the leads. The link to the firm’s or lawyer’s website will be displayed on the search results.

Lastly, the Gold Plan at $75 per month also discounted annually is a premier plan with loads of benefits. The attorneys will be categorized as Tier 1 in search results, will be listed in all categories, receive direct inquiries by clients, and details like website link, phone number, and customer reviews will also be displayed on the search page. People who are looking for DUI attorneys can use the website to search for members by focus area or location. It is very easy to find a top-rated DUI lawyer in a matter of seconds. Visitors can also compare members, quotes, reviews, and the full profile of the attorney before proceeding. This is a highly practical way to find a professional, with lots of facts. Visitors can also connect directly with lawyers using the details available on the web page.

To learn more visit mylocalduilawyer.com

About My Local DUI Lawyer

MyLocalDUILawyer.com is a platform where people can find DUI lawyers. They will have access to a trusted network of top-rated firms and lawyers who focus in DUI.

Contact

My Local DUI Lawyer

Nashville, TN

