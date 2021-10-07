Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) Partners with Project44 and Railinc to Enhance Visibility for Rail Customers

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), a nationwide leader in strategic truckload shipping and 3PL services, announces an advanced partnership with Project44 and Railinc to extend end-to-end visibility to customers’ rail operations.



“Providing our customers with industry-leading visibility and service is critically important to NTG. Our partnership with P44 and Railinc allows us to do exactly that. Combining the integrated service with our proprietary platform significantly reduces the need for manual intervention, moving us another step forward as a hybrid digital brokerage,” states Perry Falk, SVP of Carrier Operations at NTG.

Through this partnership, NTG customers will receive current updates on cargo locations and improved insight on freight rail operations. This allows for the flow of real-time rail data to customers and provides important analysis during transit. Railinc’s suite of APIs allows shippers to access instant freight information to help optimize their intermodal supply chains. The advancement of predictive supply chain solutions and data-driven insights to customers strengthen NTG’s role as a tech-enabled logistics provider.

As an already-established partner, P44 further enhances visibility to NTG customers with Railinc’s extensive connection to rail carriers across the nation. Creating predictive and intelligent solutions that enable customers to make data-driven-decisions in order to navigate an increasingly challenging supply chain landscape is a result of further leveraging this partnership.

NTG is excited to bring this new partnership addition to our rail customers and continue to provide the best-in-class service for all rail shipping needs.

About Nolan Transportation Group (NTG)

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leader in third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of solutions across North America, specializing in strategic truckload shipping, as well as LTL, expedited, refrigerated, flatbed, drayage, intermodal and power-only. Leveraging technology, NTG manages the diverse needs of over 9,000 shippers and 45,000 carriers with simplified solutions that drive efficiencies and enable businesses to better execute their strategies. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 13 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for six consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for seven straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email inquiry@ntgfreight.com.

About project44

project44 is the world's leading Advanced Visibility Platform for shippers and third-party logistics firms. project44 connects, automates, and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the cloud-based project44 platform, organizations are able to increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers.