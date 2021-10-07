Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių Bankas shall be admitted to the Baltic Bond List

Siauliai, LITHUANIA

The Board of Nasdaq Vilnius decided on 7 October 2021 to list the Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių bankas AB on the Baltic Bond List from 8 October 2021 at the request of the bank.

Additional information about the issue of notes:

Issuer's name Šiaulių bankas AB
Issuer's short name SAB
ISIN code LT0000405771
Securities issue date 07.10.2021
Securities maturity date 07.10.2025
Total nominal value of the issue EUR 75 000 000
Number of securities 75 000
Nominal value per note EUR 1 000 
Initial rate of interest 1.047%
Orderbook short name SABB0104725A 
Interest payment dates 07.10.2022, 07.10.2023, 07.10.2024, 07.10.2025
Trading list Baltic Bond list

     
The Base Prospectus of Šiaulių Bankas AB, on the basis of which the issued notes shall be introduced to trading on regulated market, and other related documents are available on the website of Šiaulių Bankas www.sb.lt in the menu section for the Bank's investors, as well as at www.nasdaqbaltic.com, also on website of the Central Storage Facility of Lithuania at www.crib.lt.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
tel. +370 5 2032 200


 