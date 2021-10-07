Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių Bankas shall be admitted to the Baltic Bond List

English Lithuanian

The Board of Nasdaq Vilnius decided on 7 October 2021 to list the Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių bankas AB on the Baltic Bond List from 8 October 2021 at the request of the bank.



Additional information about the issue of notes:

Issuer's name Šiaulių bankas AB Issuer's short name SAB ISIN code LT0000405771 Securities issue date 07.10.2021 Securities maturity date 07.10.2025 Total nominal value of the issue EUR 75 000 000 Number of securities 75 000 Nominal value per note EUR 1 000 Initial rate of interest 1.047% Orderbook short name SABB0104725A Interest payment dates 07.10.2022, 07.10.2023, 07.10.2024, 07.10.2025 Trading list Baltic Bond list



The Base Prospectus of Šiaulių Bankas AB, on the basis of which the issued notes shall be introduced to trading on regulated market, and other related documents are available on the website of Šiaulių Bankas www.sb.lt in the menu section for the Bank's investors, as well as at www.nasdaqbaltic.com, also on website of the Central Storage Facility of Lithuania at www.crib.lt.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt

tel. +370 5 2032 200



