Tundra Receives $26M Series B Investment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tundra, the online marketplace with the largest selection of wholesale products in the U.S., has raised a $26 million Series B investment led by Emergence Capital. Noted investor Santi Subotovsky of Emergence, who also sits on the board of directors of Zoom, has joined Tundra's board of directors and brings a breadth of experience working with market-leading companies. Existing venture investors, including Redpoint, Initialized, Peterson Ventures and Background Capital, also participated in the round.

Tundra has grown quickly over the past year and now sells more products than any wholesale marketplace in the U.S. Tundra provides a one-stop shopping experience, where retailers can buy established brands like Burt's Bees, Mrs. Meyer's, Aveeno and Crayola, as well as discover hot new products from emerging brands like Green Toys, The Honest Company, Justin's and Weleda. Tundra goes beyond other wholesale marketplaces by not only offering niche products from makers but also providing buyers with everything they need to stock their stores from household name brands. It offers over two million ready-to-ship products at low minimums, making it the most convenient place to purchase seasonal inventory, replenish supply and try new brands.

Tundra was founded on the principle that it would never take a commission on any sales on its platform. This core belief enables it to attract the highest-quality suppliers that offer their full catalog of products on the platform. Tundra's advertising tools for brands allow them to promote to achieve their sales objectives and puts the brands in control of their growth. Tundra's business model also allows suppliers to provide their best wholesale pricing at low minimums and pass on savings directly to buyers.

"Tundra's innovative approach has enabled them to offer unprecedented selection to retailers while generating impressive revenue and growth," said Subotovsky. "We're excited to partner with them to continue to bring wholesale buying online." The funding will support the continued growth and expansion of Tundra's core business.

Tundra is the online marketplace with the largest selection of wholesale products in the U.S. Tundra allows independent retailers to purchase over two million ready-to-ship wholesale products from established brands as well as emerging brands and makers. Tundra's zero-commission model enables brands to offer their full catalog at wholesale prices and low minimums. Its proprietary technology automates end-to-end wholesale processes, eliminating onerous tasks and saving buyers and suppliers time and money. The Tundra community of more than 30,000 retailers shop for a broad assortment in popular categories including kids, home, food, beauty, apparel, and general merchandise. Tundra is venture-backed and has offices in San Francisco, Boston and Zurich. For more information, please visit https://www.tundra.com/ or contact Tundra CEO Arnold Engel, arnold@tundra.com, (415) 573-0947.

