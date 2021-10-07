22nd ANNUAL NEWPORT BEACH FILM FESTIVAL CELEBRATES IRISH CINEMA AND CULTURE

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 22nd annual Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) will present the largest celebration of Irish Cinema in North America during its eight-day run (Oct. 21 - 28, 2021) in Southern California. Highlights include an Irish Showcase event, red carpet premieres, seven Irish feature length films, six Irish short films and the participation of Irish filmmakers and dignitaries.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, the Festival will present its Irish Spotlight, an evening celebration of Irish cinema and culture. The event will feature the premiere of the three highly anticipated Irish films, Deadly Cuts, Redemption of a Rogue and Shelter ('Foscadh') followed by a festive post-screening reception.

The Irish Spotlight films will screen at Edwards Big Newport (300 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA). The post-screening celebration will take place at Muldoon's Irish Pub (202 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA) and will feature live music and hosted hors d'oeuvres.

Directed by Rachel Carey, Deadly Cuts (U.S. Premiere) stars Victoria Smurfit, Ericka Roe and Angelina Ball. The film is a black comedy set in a working-class Dublin hair salon where the stylists become accidental vigilantes and community heroes as they take on gang members and gentrifiers threatening their community.

Directed by Philip Doherty, Redemption of a Rogue (U.S. Premiere) stars Aaron Monaghan, Ciaran Roche, Aisling O'Mara, Pat McCabe, Shane Connoughton and Liz Fitzgibbon. Jimmy carries a black leather doctor's bag around with him containing the rope he plans to hang himself with. He returns home to the fictional town of Ballylough in the cold austere beauty of West Cavan to seek salvation for his sins.

Written and directed by Seán Breathnach and produced by Paddy Hayes, Shelter ('Foscadh') (International Premiere) stars Dónall Ó Héalai, Fionnuala Flaherty and Cillian O'Gairbhí. When his overprotective parents pass away, friendless and guileless recluse, John Cunliffe, discovers their land to be extremely valuable. He is soon forced to navigate the choppy waters of courtship, trust, and vengeance for the first time in his 28 years. Shelter ('Foscadh') is Ireland's Oscar submission for Best International Film for the 2022 Academy Awards.

"Newport Beach Film Festival showcases the very best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from around the world. I am thrilled that included in that showcase is the Irish Spotlight which underlines the depth of imagination, creativity and diversity in Irish filmmaking today," stated Marcella Smyth, Consul General of Ireland - Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Festival will also screen the short program Irish Shorts - All Sorts at 1:00 p.m. at The Lot - Fashion Island (999 Newport Canter Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660). Films in the program include How to Fall in Love in a Pandemic, Drifting, Fatherly, Life After Life, The Invisible Boy and The Yellow Dress.

Other Irish feature length films screening at the Newport Beach Film Festival include the international premiere of Director, Ross Killeen's film, Love Yourself Today as well as acclaimed Irish documentarian, Kim Bartley's Pure Grit (U.S. Premiere) and Tomás Seoighe's The Queen V Patrick O'Donnell (U.S. Premiere). The Irish horror feature, Let the Wrong One In (Regional Premiere) directed by Conor McMahon will also screen. For Festival passes, tickets and COVID-19 safety information, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

