Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Wins Three More Comparably Awards

Oakland, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it has won three 2021 Comparably awards, including Best Company Happiness, Best Compensation, and Best Perks and Benefits, based on anonymous employee feedback, ratings and reviews. Earlier in the year, Deem was honored with other awards from Comparably including Best CEO for Diversity, Best CEO for Women, Best Company Leadership, Best Company in the Bay Area, and Best Company Outlook.

Deem ranks in the top 5% of companies with fewer than 500 employees, as reflected in its employee net promoter score (eNPS). This ranking highlights the company’s values of winning together and trust and transparency.

“This last year has been incredibly challenging for everyone,” said David Grace, president at Deem. “Making sure our people have an inspiring environment and have access to the health and wellness services they need is critical to creating a culture where everyone can bring their unique talents to our company. We’re proud of our award-winning team and it’s important to us that we’re taking care of our people both in and out of the office.”

Deem is the creator of Etta, the award-winning corporate travel technology software that empowers travelers with a powerful, mobile-first solution to book and manage corporate business trips. Etta offers a robust travel solution that features a friendly, intuitive user experience and accessibility features for travelers, a streamlined and comprehensive administration system for travel managers, and integration with nearly all expense solutions.

Deem employees continue to rate the company’s culture very highly, through Comparably’s anonymous employee reviews, helping to attract and retain top talent. Deem is currently hiring in multiple areas and offers competitive benefits and compensation for candidates who want to join an innovative technology company. Learn more about the current Deem job openings at https://www.deem.com/about/careers.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

Attachments