Pivotal Analytics Announces $10.2 Million Series A Funding Round

WASHINGTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal Analytics, the creator of strategic healthcare analytics solution Pivotal, announced it completed a $10.2 million Series A funding round. This investment was led by one of the largest owner-operators of medical office buildings in the United States, with participation from three existing investors.

Pivotal, the company's flagship business intelligence platform, is a strategic healthcare analytics solution that empowers healthcare organizations, developers, REITs, consultants, and other healthcare facility experts to better predict care supply and demand in specific target markets. By combining deep healthcare knowledge, top-tier data sets, and a powerful analytics engine, Pivotal translates raw, objective data into meaningful information that fuels any healthcare system planning scenario. The result is a much more precise and timely understanding of unmet care needs, now and in the future, and the ability to dynamically project the facility and talent resources necessary to meet those needs.

"Pivotal integrates specialized healthcare and real estate data in unique ways to deliver strategic insights and a better perspective for healthcare opportunities," said Carl Davis, CEO and co-founder of Pivotal Analytics. "It's extremely validating to have industry leaders recognize the value of our platform, and we are thrilled to benefit from their advice and experience as we help our customers make better real estate and operational decisions."

"In addition, we can't emphasize enough how important it is to us that Pivotal customers were major contributors to this round," said Fady Barmada, President and co-founder of Pivotal Analytics. "It means so much to know the users and buyers of our solutions are also willing to invest resources and time to help us bring the Pivotal vision to market faster."

Pivotal Analytics plans to use the capital to support product enhancements which include growing its library of top-tier data partners and proprietary algorithms and redesigning the user experience to support different user types. Additionally, the newly secured funding will help scale up talent and tools in areas needed for growth, including product development and engineering.

About Pivotal Analytics

Pivotal Analytics is an information technology and services company that gives health systems the strategic market intelligence required to create the spaces they need to provide the best care possible. By mapping patient behavior with hospital throughput, we can help health organizations spot "healthcare deserts" and allocate resources proactively. Visit us at pivotal-analytics.com and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sylvia Marten

Pivotal Analytics

(312) 259-6252

smarten@pivotal-analytics.com

