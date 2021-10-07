Tricol Biomedical Receives NIH Phase IIB Grant to Continue Development of its Hemostatic Device for the Prostate

Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricol Biomedical, a privately held medical device company dedicated to saving lives through innovative hemostatic and wound care solutions, has received an $853,585 grant from the National Institute Of Diabetes And Digestive And Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health’s Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Program. The Phase IIB grant will support final development of Tricol’s proprietary hemostatic device to address bleeding in prostate-related procedures for treatment of both benign and malignant prostate conditions.

In the US alone, more than 42 million men over the age 50 suffer from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), and roughly 12 million require medical attention and intervention for the condition, often through minimally invasive surgical procedures.1 In addition, prostate cancer afflicts 250,000 men in the US each year,2 often requiring radical surgical intervention.

Nearly 250,000 surgical procedures for the prostate are performed in the US annually3 to address both benign and malignant conditions, and for patients requiring intervention, post-operative bleeding remains a major complication, resulting in prolonged hospitalization and increased illness and mortality for patients, and increased overall cost of care.

Tricol’s development of an endoluminal hemostatic device, specifically to treat prostatic bleeding, could address a serious unmet need to provide effective bleeding control post-surgery, reduce related morbidity and mortality, and significantly decrease the overall cost of hospitalization.

“Tricol’s has a long history of developing and commercializing revolutionary hemostatic solutions that save lives,” commented Christopher Rowland, Tricol’s President and CEO. “The potential for this new application to control bleeding in the surgical realm of prostate procedures could have a significant impact on the health of patients globally.”

For more than 20 years, Tricol has been a world leader in advanced acute wound care innovation and is dedicated to expanding technologies, platforms, and applications to improve and save lives around the globe. Through strong scientific background, a highly skilled team and significant emphasis on research and development, Tricol has established itself as a global medical products company that continues to innovate its initial foundation of advanced hemostatic solutions. The company holds over 60 patents and 32 clinical publications, manufacturing life-saving hemostatic product families like HemConTM and OneStopTM .

About Tricol Biomedical

Tricol Biomedical is fully committed to life-saving innovation in bleeding control and wound care technology. Tricol products, such as the HemConTM and OneStopTM product lines, are designed to meet a variety of medical needs. These devices are used to stop bleeding from trauma and in a wide variety of medical procedures requiring bleeding management. The original HemCon Bandage was designed in partnership with the U.S. Army to save the lives of soldiers who suffered traumatic injuries on the battlefield. In 2016, Tricol acquired the full HemCon product line, which can be found today in hospitals, outpatient settings, emergency clinics and by consumers at home, work or school.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute Of Diabetes And Digestive And Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R42DK078400. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

1 NeoTract US Market Model estimates for 2020 based on IQVIA™ data.

2 https://www.cancer.org/cancer/prostate-cancer/about/key-statistics.html

3 Urology Care Foundation: 150,000 TURP procedures annually. OncLive: 90,000 radical prostatectomy procedures annually.

