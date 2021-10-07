Atlanta Moe’s & Joe’s Named the #1 Bar for Pabst Blue Ribbon Sales in the United States

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moe’s & Joe’s, the Virginia-Highlands neighborhood institution for nearly 75 years, has been named the #1 establishment for Pabst Blue Ribbon sales by volume in the United States. In 2020, Moe’s & Joe’s sold the equivalent of nearly 14 kegs a week (or 2 kegs per day) for the entire calendar year. Moe’s & Joe’s is the 2nd oldest continuously active tavern in Atlanta.



“This achievement is yet another indicator of how the Atlanta community has supported Moe’s & Joe’s and our staff—which was never more important than the trying and uncertain year of 2020,” said Scott Drake, managing partner, Moe’s & Joe’s. “To say thank you, we’ve got an entire week of festivities planned for our friends and customers.”

• Sun. 10/10: PBR Falcons Breakfast—9 AM Breakfast, Mimosas, Bloody Marys before the Falcons play the Jets in London at 9:30 • Mon. 10/11: PBR Poker Night • Tues. 10/12: Tipplin’ Tuesdays ($3.50 PBR Pitchers) • Wed. 10/13: 8 PM-Trivia Night & PBR Giveaways • Thurs-Sat 10/14-16: PBR Swag Giveaways & Pitchers • Sun. 10/17: Ribs by Smoke Route BBQ and $5 PBR Pitchers

Brothers Moe and Joe Krinsky opened Moe's & Joe's in Virginia-Highlands after returning from World War II. Joe bought the Virginia-Highland Delicatessen in 1945 and as soon as Moe was discharged from the Navy, he was recruited as a partner and the iconic name was born. Moe’s and Joe’s has endured through seven decades.

"Moe's & Joe's, it's just synonymous with Virginia-Highland," says Drake. "It's the consummate neighborhood bar, like ‘Cheers,’ where everybody knows your name."

For updates on Moe’s & Joe’s, visit www.facebook.com/moesnjoes/

Media Contact:

William Haraway

Phone: 404-593-8320

Email: william@backbeatmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a01e55d-0516-43ee-ad17-9ff1da7767f2