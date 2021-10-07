English French

frog expands global capabilities and footprint to help brands and businesses ‘make their mark’

Since joining Capgemini Invent, frog has grown to a team of over 2000 designers, technologists, data scientists, consultants and digital strategists, and expanded its global footprint to 35 design and innovation studios, to deliver a host of strengthened services

NEW YORK and PARIS, October 7, 2021— Today frog, a leading global creative consultancy, announces new and expanded capabilities to meet the changing needs of business leaders, supporting them to orchestrate customer-centric transformation and drive growth. After becoming part of the Capgemini Invent family earlier in the year, frog now comprises an expanded team of designers, creative business strategists and disruptive innovators. This new architecture sees frog extend its services and increase its presence significantly in Europe, North America and Asia.

The newly expanded frog now benefits from the expertise of Capgemini Invent1 to help clients make their mark through understanding and operationalizing their customer data, while improving engagements with their brand and delivering better experiences across all touchpoints. The depth and breadth of skills and services it is now able to deliver globally, leverage creativity, strategy, design, and data to help re-invent businesses, drive growth and orchestrate customer centric transformation.

To unpack the key challenges facing the c-suite today, frog has launched its Chief Challenges series; a curated mix of videos, podcasts, reports, and visualizations tailored specifically for the CMO and Chief Experience Officer audience. Soon to follow, frog will also launch its new documentary series ‘Make Your Mark’ showcasing the intent of the statement as manifested by personal stories from innovators, challengers, and leaders.

The expanded capabilities of frog are already being deployed to help clients innovate new products and experiences.

“frog is now home to an expanded community of builders, dreamers, thinkers and doers who are all driven to improve the status quo to craft and build transformative human experiences that win hearts and move markets,” stated Andy Zimmerman, Managing Director of Capgemini Invent in North America & President of frog. “Bringing together frog’s culture, where ideas and solutions thrive, with Invent’s capacity to deliver innovation and transformation services at scale, is an exciting development for frog. It will help our clients make their mark as they build new businesses, create new products or challenge the status quo.”

“Meeting the emerging needs of Chief Marketing and Experience Officers is at the core of this expanded offering,” comments Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Invent and Capgemini Group Executive Board Member. “As part of Capgemini Invent, frog’s scale and technical expertise has been taken to another level and is the partner of choice for driving customer-centric transformation, offering clients a host of new technical design expertise and a strengthened presence in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. frog’s expanded capabilities support the wider aims of Capgemini Invent to truly deliver on our clients business transformation ambitions with innovative solutions that help them get the future they want.”

For more information on frog, a part of Capgemini Invent, visit www.frogdesign.com

About frog

frog is a leading global creative consultancy, part of Capgemini Invent. It challenges the status quo to craft and build transformative human experiences that win hearts and move markets. Partnering with passionate leaders and visionary entrepreneurs, it applies creativity, strategy, design and data to re-invent businesses, drive growth and orchestrate customer centric transformation. Together it strives to shape a regenerative future that is both sustainable and inclusive for businesses, people and planet.

About Capgemini Invent

As the digital innovation, design and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, Capgemini Invent enables CxOs to envision and shape the future of their businesses. Located in more than 36 offices and 37 creative studios around the world, it comprises a 10,000+ strong team of strategists, data scientists, product and experience designers, brand experts and technologists who develop new digital services, products, experiences and business models for sustainable growth.

Capgemini Invent is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering, and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Visit us at | www.capgemini.com/invent

1 In addition to leveraging broader capabilities from Invent, frog has now fully integrated the creative design and customer experience expertise of Idean, Fahrenheit 212 and June 21

