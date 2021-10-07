Cerner’s New President and CEO to Kick Off Annual Cerner Health Conference

First Public Appearance to Feature: One Patient. One Community. One World.



Virtual Event Begins Oct. 12, 9 a.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, will host its annual Cerner Health Conference (CHC), next week, Oct. 12-13, kicking off with Dr. David Feinberg, Cerner’s new president and CEO. Dr. Feinberg joined Cerner last week after spending more than 25 years as a doctor, CEO of health systems and, most recently, tech executive. His opening keynote will share his perspective on improving the patient experience, access to care for disadvantaged populations and how healthcare is all about people caring for people. Additionally, Dr. Julie Gerberding, physician, educator, Merck executive, infectious disease specialist and member of Cerner’s board of directors, will introduce the keynote event at 9 a.m. CDT Tuesday, Oct. 12.

“I understand firsthand both the promise and the frustration of this digital age of care delivery,” said Feinberg. “To me, healthcare is a pretty simple concept: it’s people taking care of people. Cerner has the opportunity and the responsibility to make that job easier, and we intend on using the Cerner Health Conference to build on the relationships, tools and technologies that can improve the experience for caregivers and enhance the patience experience.”

The 2021 CHC virtual event will convene thousands from across the world to discuss how the industry improves clinical, operational and financial outcomes for care providers. Conference sessions will offer insights to optimizing patient access to healthcare, improving caregivers’ experience, building stronger data and analytics strategies and highlighting healthcare technology innovation borne out of by the pandemic. Key sessions include:

Themed “One Patient. One Community. One World.”, CHC will bring together some of the world’s most innovative minds in healthcare and technology to share insights through more than 100 education and discussion sessions. Attendees can earn continuing education credits and participate in networking engagements with like-minded peers and professionals.

In addition to the keynote, Dr. Feinberg will host Dr. Micky Tripathi, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for a fireside chat at 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 13, Health equity: Understanding the problem and ways to achieve it.

In addition, the 2021 Masquerade Ball, a virtual gala celebrating Cerner Charitable Foundation's will take place for the first time as part of this year’s CHC.

