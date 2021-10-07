Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – September 30, 2021.
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com
|Date
|Total of shares composing the share capital
|Total of brut (1) voting rights
Total of net (2) voting rights
|December 31, 2020
|20 057 562
|21 592 598
|21 590 098
|January 31, 2021
|20 395 482
|21 930 518
|21 928 018
|February 28, 2021
|21 139 668
|22 668 705
|22 666 205
|March 31, 2021
|21 619 894
|23 149 446
|23 146 946
|April 30, 2021
|21 646 489
|23 176 061
|23 173 561
|May 31, 2021
|26 048 225
|27 569 797
|27 567 297
|June 30, 2021
|26 412 389
|27 934 088
|27 931 588
|July 30, 2021
|27 320 457
|28 844 656
|28 842 156
|August 31, 2021
|27 729 047
|29 250 818
|29 248 318
|September 30, 2021
|27 923 522
|29 423 496
|29 420 996
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
Attachment