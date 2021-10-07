PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES THE 100% ACQUISITION OF ISHTAR GAMES AND THE CREATION OF A LABEL FOR INDEPENDENT GAMES

English French

Press release

Lesquin, 7 October 2021, 18:00hrs

NACON ANNOUNCES THE 100% ACQUISITION OF ISHTAR GAMES

AND THE CREATION OF A LABEL FOR INDEPENDENT GAMES

New talents join NACON’s creative team now including 14 studios and strengthen the company's expertise in the production of innovative games.

NACON announces that it has finalized the signature of an acquisition agreement for 100% of the Ishtar Games studio. This transaction will be accompanied by the creation of the Ishtar label in order to develop the creation and marketing of high-potential "independent" games.

This label will be managed by the Ishtar Games team, whose know-how in this segment has been widely demonstrated through their previous games: Dead in Bermuda, Dead in Vinland and the recent The Last Spell achieving critical acclaim and commercial success, a tactical RPG roguelike title released in Early Access on Steam (91% positive reviews) on June 3, 2021, which has already sold more than 150,000 copies.

Ishtar Games' teams will have the task of developing new indie nuggets through deep and innovative universes and gameplay, such as their upcoming title Lakeburg Legacies announced at E3, as well as signing partnerships with various independent studios in order to develop and promote a large catalogue of games.

Ishtar Games will thus keep its editorial independence, while benefiting from the support of NACON for the marketing of these titles. Matthieu Richez, senior executive, co-founder of the studio and Creative Director, will continue to lead the team, composed of around thirty collaborators based in Lille and Bordeaux, and to bring his vision and expertise in the creation of games with innovative concepts. He will be supported by his historical partners who have followed him for the last sixteen years, Frédéric Forest on the commercial side and Christophe Gey on the creation of universes.

"This acquisition and the creation of the label demonstrate NACON's ambition and desire to offer high quality games developed by and for gamers. The Ishtar Games team will allow us to progress in the independent games segment" says Mr. Alain Falc, Chairman and CEO of NACON.

"This new adventure gives a boost to the strategy we put in place five years ago. We are all the more enthusiastic as it is a logical evolution, in the continuity of our know-how" says Matthieu Richez, President and co-founder of Ishtar Games. "The confidence that NACON places in us to carry out this both ambitious and disruptive approach of creating a label of independent games supporting our values is the guarantee of an intelligent and motivating collaboration for our teams. We will finally have the means to fully express our creativity and aim for excellence, to the delight of our players. "

This new external growth transaction will not only support the 2023 plan, but also develop the independent games segment within the NACON group.

Final completion of the transaction remains subject to usual conditions precedent being met.

NACON's "Video Games" unit will thus have 14 development sites (9 in France, 1 in Belgium, 1 in Italy, 2 in Canada and 1 in Australia) with a total of over 600 developers, supported by a 70-person publishing team.

Upcoming events:

Q2 2021/22 sales: 25 October 2021, Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange

* * *





ABOUT NACON







2020-21 ANNUAL SALES

177.8 M€







HEADCOUNT

Over 700 employees



















INTERNATIONAL

20 subsidiaries and a distribution network across 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/



NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 14 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B



ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP











PRESS CONTACT



Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01

Attachment