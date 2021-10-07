JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 07 October 2021 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 October 2021, record date as of the 15 October 2021 & payment date is the 05 November 2021: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist) IE00BN4RDY28 4.699700 JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.094200 JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.051200 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.273600 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.389200 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.036200 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.009800 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

