CIO Leadership: Opportunities for Female Tech Leaders to Foster Employee Mentorship and Sponsorship to Strengthen Inclusivity and Engagement Will Drive the Dialogue at the 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 25

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 25. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit will focus on the role of female technology executives in creating a community of mentorship which aligns top talent to the mission of the organization while embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. A-list speakers for this event will also discuss the mind shift that needs to take place in a male-dominated C-suite to better mentor women into leadership roles.

“As members of the senior leadership team strive to promote diversity, equity and inclusion across the workplace, a good starting point is championing under-represented female colleagues into leadership roles,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Our Global Women in Technology Summit series tackles some of the toughest challenges that female technology executives are facing in their roles to help to foster a more inclusive and winning culture for all stakeholders.”

Top-tier business technology and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Julia Anderson , Former Global CIO, Smithfield Foods

, Former Global CIO, Smithfield Foods Marcia Ballinger , Co-Founder and Principal, Leafblad

, Co-Founder and Principal, Leafblad Priscilla Barolo , Head of Communications, Zoom

, Head of Communications, Zoom Robin Brown , CIO, Protein Group, Cargill

, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill Cindy Finkelman , Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems

, Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems Dax Grant , CIO, Global Operations, HSBC

, CIO, Global Operations, HSBC Edward Greene , Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Iron Mountain

, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Iron Mountain Patty Hatter , Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks

, Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Pat Phelan , VP, Market Research, Rimini Street

, VP, Market Research, Rimini Street Melissa Vice , Interim Director, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center

, Interim Director, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center Laura Whitt-Winyard , Global CISO, DLL Group

, Global CISO, DLL Group Angela Yochem , EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health Sigal Zarmi, Senior Advisor, Morgan Stanley

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, taking place at the Hilton Americas – Houston from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT on October 14 in partnership with SIM Houston. This event will focus on the fresh mindset needed by CIOs and business technology executives to drive business innovation with the CEO and line-of-business leaders, along with the role that these executives play in fostering a diverse and inclusive culture.

Prominent CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Jesse Carrillo , SVP & CIO, Hines

, SVP & CIO, Hines Mike Coogan , Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management

, Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management George Crawford , CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group LLC

, CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group LLC Jeff Fleece , CTO, Digital Technology, Baker Hughes

, CTO, Digital Technology, Baker Hughes Stephanie Franklin-Thomas , VP, CISO, ABM

, VP, CISO, ABM Scott Glenn , Partner, BearingPoint

, Partner, BearingPoint Keith Landau , Managing Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte

, Managing Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech

, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech Allan Sommer , Vice President, Capgemini

, Vice President, Capgemini Teresa Tonthat , VP of Information Services and CISO, Texas Children’s

, VP of Information Services and CISO, Texas Children’s Clif Triplett , Executive Director, KEARNEY

, Executive Director, KEARNEY Allen Wuescher, VP & CIO, Toshiba



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BearingPoint, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

On October 27, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in partnership with SIM San Diego at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. World-class technology executives at this in-person event will discuss opportunities for next-generation technology leaders to navigate the future course with digital transformation, along with recommendations to attract and grow talent in today’s challenging labor market.

Distinguished executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Sandra Bissember , Senior Project Manager, IT, Baker Electric

, Senior Project Manager, IT, Baker Electric Christopher Ceppi , Chief Product Officer, Science 37

, Chief Product Officer, Science 37 Bryan Clayton , SVP, Strategic Solutions, YPrime

, SVP, Strategic Solutions, YPrime Tony Costa , SVP & CIO, Bumble Bee Foods

, SVP & CIO, Bumble Bee Foods Doug Cyphers , VP IT, WD-40 Company; VP, SIM San Diego

, VP IT, WD-40 Company; VP, SIM San Diego Bradley H. Feldmann , Chairman, President and CEO, Cubic

, Chairman, President and CEO, Cubic Maija Goyarts , Director, Enterprise Applications, Breg

, Director, Enterprise Applications, Breg Abe Lietz , SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education

, SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education Philippe Marchand , COO, Biosplice Therapeutics

, COO, Biosplice Therapeutics Steve McMahon , CIO & VP Operations, CrowdStrike

, CIO & VP Operations, CrowdStrike Barb Munro , Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency

, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency Steve Phillpott , CIO/CDO, SK hynix; President, SIM San Diego

, CIO/CDO, SK hynix; President, SIM San Diego James Rinaldi , CIO, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

, CIO, Jet Propulsion Laboratory Vimal Subramanian , Head of Information Security and Privacy, Cue Health, Inc.

, Head of Information Security and Privacy, Cue Health, Inc. Adam Wolfberg , Chief Medical Officer, Current Health

, Chief Medical Officer, Current Health John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, Petco

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, CGI, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM San Diego, Skybox Security, Slalom, SnapLogic, Trace3, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S CUSTOM WEBINARS AND ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSIONS

CIOs and business technology executives are expected by the CEO and the Board to help identify and execute on new business opportunities and go-to-market strategies. This includes opportunities for harnessing emerging technologies to drive business innovation and to enable the company to gain a competitive edge.

Register to watch this compelling panel discussion moderated by HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller with top technology leaders including Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO at Bain & Company; Dr. Kenneth Russell, Chief Innovation Officer at Curran Biotech; Chris Hood, Head of Business Platform Strategy at Google Cloud; and Emmanuel Salazar Dominguez, IT Director at Banco Azteca on effective ways to leverage application innovation to drive new business growth. In this 60-minute discussion, you’ll discover:

How application innovation is helping to shape the future of business

Opportunities for leveraging data-powered innovation to develop adaptable applications

Recommendations for empowering application innovation while safeguarding the enterprise

The business and operational benefits behind API-fueled application innovation

Click here to register for this timely discussion!

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

