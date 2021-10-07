MTFXG Wins Best Copy Trading Platform Award at the Dubai Forex Expo 2021

Dubai, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTFXG is known for its advanced and efficient performance-based partnership programs in the world of Forex trading. The company is trusted globally and now has bagged the "Best Copy Trading Platform Award" at the Dubai FX Expo 20201.



The Dubai Forex Expo 2021 is a revolutionary platform where expert traders, beginners & Forex professionals' confluence in one place.

FX awards recognize the best performing financial service providers around the globe and award the ones who bring something unique to the table. This year MTFXG won the " Best copy trading platform award ".

One more souvenir in our collection.

MTFXG won the award of " Best Copy Trading Platform " because of the exceptionally trustworthy trading experience they have offered to their traders. They assure their clients' security and reliability. Another reason is the transparency that they offer. They keep their transactions, spreads, commissions, margin, and other requirements transparent and allow their traders the freedom of trading & flexibility, knowing it is essential for traders to win at trading. No doubt traders have chosen MTFXG as the best copy trading platform this year.

About MTFXG

MTFXG is a globally trusted financial services provider that offers traders multiple instruments, low spreads, and extremely fast execution. With MTFXG, traders get to access advanced trading tools, benefit from an exceptional trading ecosystem, and reach their full trading potential.

