Zoe Financial Announces Partnership with Wealthbox

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe Financial announced today a new partnership with Wealthbox, a CRM platform that helps advisors manage and track their relationships with clients in a user-friendly way. Being part of the 5% gets even more thrilling every day! Wealthbox will provide an exclusive discount to Zoe Network Advisors and those applying to the Zoe Network.

With a modern and collaborative tech solution, Wealthbox® is helping advisors all over the country to stay connected with clients, prospects, and staff in an efficient and practical way. RIA firms of all sizes use it and have had great CRM adoption results across their teams. After all, the purpose is to create remarkable experiences for clients, and Wealthbox provides advisors with a very intuitive tool to accomplish it.

"Zoe Financial wants to provide advisors in our Network with best-in-class resources for client relationship management. We are confident Wealthbox's solution garners a higher touch service for clients and prospective clients alike," said Zoe Financial Founder and CEO Andres Garcia-Amaya.

"We're happy to be partnering with Zoe Financial to help advisors get matched with the right prospects to grow their businesses," says Jomin Bishop, VP of Sales at Wealthbox. "Wealthbox and Zoe share a common goal of empowering advisors through intuitive technology that serves their everyday practices and long-term goals."

Join Zoe Financial and Wealthbox at our live webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Register now!

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

Related Images











Image 1: Zoe Financial





Zoe Financial









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment